New play equipment for Denver Playing Fields

Sponsors and Denver Playing Fields members on the new slide in the village Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Villagers have raised £10,000 for new equipment on their playing field.

Parents teamed up with the Denver Playing Field Association to put a new slide, swings and roundabout on the site next to the pavillion.

Mum Julia Covell said the group was now raising funds for more equipment.

“We want to develop it for the older children,” she said. “That's our next project.”

Those donating to phase one included Tesco (£4,000), Downham Market Round Table (£1,000) and the estate of the late Janet Lewis (£400).

The remainder was raised from events including the regular car boots held at the playing fields.

The 13-acre site is in use almost daily, with six adult and junior crickert teams and five football teams all playing there.