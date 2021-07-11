Happy faces in Norfolk village after new children's play area opened

Published: 2:02 PM July 11, 2021

The village of Oxborough unveiled its new play area for local families to enjoy. MP Elizabeth Truss attended the official opening. - Credit: Susan Hernandez

Lots of happy faces could be seen at the opening a village’s new children's play area, which saw MP Elizabeth Truss cut the ribbon.

The village of Oxborough, in South West Norfolk, has unveiled its new play area for local families to enjoy on Friday July 9.

The official opening was attended MP Elizabeth Truss along with key figures and children from the village.

The village of Oxborough unveiled its new play area for local families to enjoy. Pictured is parish council chairman Simon Willies and South West Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss. - Credit: Susan Hernandez

Speaking at the event, Ms Truss said: “Isn't it fantastic to be opening things again, as we look towards the further restrictions being lifted, in what has been a very difficult time.

"Well done to everyone who has managed to get this playground up and running, raise funds and get the funding in place ready for some fun.

You may also want to watch:

“It really looks like a great play area.”

The village of Oxborough unveiled its new play area for local families to enjoy. The official opening was attended by South West Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss. - Credit: Susan Hernandez

The play area has been two years in the making, after then Oxborough Parish Council vice chair, Paul Gilluley, suggested the idea as the number of children living in the village had grown.

The proposal was accepted by the parish council which included funding from the National Lottery, Tesco (Bags of Help), the Norfolk Community Foundation (Red House Youth Projects Fund) and Oxborough-based charity Hewars and Hammond.

Now chairman of the council, Simon Willies, said: "It is pleasing that finally the play area project has come to fruition especially after the challenges and struggles we have been through.

“I like to think we have come out even stronger as a council, ready for the new challenges ahead.

“The play area creates a safe place where children can meet up, express themselves and enjoy playing outdoors. A great big thankyou to everyone involved in the project"

The new play area, which cost just under £20,000, is located on the village green and includes six pieces of equipment and a large swing - made of wood to fit in with its rural location.

The village of Oxborough unveiled its new play area for local families to enjoy. Pictured is parish council chairman Simon Willies and South West Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss. - Credit: Susan Hernandez

Oxborough Parish Council clerk, Susan Hernandez, said it’s a welcomed addition to the village.

“It’s the most significant contribution we have ever had to the village and I think it’s lasting," she said.

“It was a lovely afternoon. We were very delighted to have Liz Truss there to open it. She was laughing a lot and having fun with the children.

“Loads of children came and they all got balloons. They loved it.”



