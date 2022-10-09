Children "storm" Norfolk village's new £70,000 play area

Children enjoying the new play equipment at Barford - Credit: Simon Wyeld

Children liked their new village play area so much they stayed out on it until dark.

The new £70,000 facility at Barford, near Norwich, was officially opened on Saturday.

Norman Cox, the chairman of the village hall committee, thanked the funders and the parents who led the campaign to raise the money for new equipment.

Children enjoy the new play equipment at Barford - Credit: Simon Wyeld

After the ribbon cutting by two young villagers, the area was invaded by children.

"The children were all so excited to play on the new equipment they didn’t stop until it got dark," said Rosanna Kellingray, one of the fund raising team.

While the children enjoyed the playground, there was a charity football match, followed by an evening bar, food and band at the village hall.