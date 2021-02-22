New plans submitted for seafront flats

Published: 2:45 PM February 22, 2021

New plans have been submitted for 32 flats and maisonettes on part of the Southend Car Park off Seagate, in Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

Fresh plans have been submitted to build 32 new homes on part of a seafront car park.

West Norfolk council's £6m proposals to develop part of the Southend car park, in Hunstanton, were turned down by the council's own planning committee in December after councillors heard they would lead to the loss of 100 parking spaces.

Now new plans have been drawn up. In a statement agents La Ronde Wright say: "This re-submission still proposes the construction of 32 apartments, with a scheme to compensate for the loss of public parking spaces together with a revised site layout, which address the two previous reasons for refusal that concerned loss of public parking and adequacy of parking provision for the proposed apartments."

There will still be a net loss of 100 of the car parks 488 spaces, the statement adds. But the new plans include "compensatory" parking to make up for the number of spaces lost n the nearby coach park, while the number of spaces allocated for the development have been increased to allow one for each apartment, along with eight visitor spaces.

