New bid to build flats on seafront car park

Published: 12:13 PM January 14, 2021

A new plan is being drawn up to build flats on part of the Southend Car Park, in Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

A fresh bid is set to be made to build more than 30 flats on a sea front car park.

West Norfolk council revealed plans to redevelop part of the Southend Car Park in Hunstanton in June.

It said the £6m scheme would include six affordable homes.

But the council's own planning committee turned down the proposals because it would have reduced the number of parking spaces cut from 488 to 388.

Now Peter Gidney, the council's cabinet member for project delivery, says an amended application is being drawn up.

In a report to next Thursday's full council meeting, he says: "A revised application is to be presented within the next few months following the refusal by planning committee in December. There are solutions that should overcome the concerns raised at the planning committee."