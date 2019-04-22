New photos of Prince Louis taken in Norfolk are released ahead of his birthday

New photos of Prince Louis have been released ahead of first birthday. Picture The Duchess of Cambridge.

New photographs of Prince Louis which were taken in Norfolk have been released ahead of his first birthday.

New photos of Prince Louis have been released ahead of first birthday. Picture The Duchess of Cambridge. New photos of Prince Louis have been released ahead of first birthday. Picture The Duchess of Cambridge.

The third child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge is pictured playing in the garden of the family's Anmer Hall home in photographs taken by his mother, Kate, earlier this month.

In two photos Louis, who celebrates his birthday on Tuesday (April 23), has rosy cheeks to match his red jumper, which is covered in bits of greenery as he enjoys playing in the garden. His broad smiles show off his two bottom front teeth and it looks like two more teeth may be on their way soon.

In the third photo Louis is wearing a blue jumper with a dog motif and looks more serious.

In March, Kate revealed during a visit to a children's centre that Louis, then about 11 months old, was an active child who enjoyed “bombing around” on a walker.

New photos of Prince Louis have been released ahead of first birthday. Picture The Duchess of Cambridge. New photos of Prince Louis have been released ahead of first birthday. Picture The Duchess of Cambridge.

“He just wants to pull himself up all the time. He's got these little walkers and is bombing around on them,” she told a fellow parent.

Prince Louis Arthur Charles, who was born at 11.01am on April 23 2018 - St George's Day - weighing 8lb 7oz, bears a clear resemblance to both his older brother, George, and his father, William, when they were a similar age.

Louis is fifth in line to the throne, a great-grandchild of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh and a younger sibling of Prince George and Princess Charlotte.