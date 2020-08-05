New artwork to ‘showcase and celebrate’ coastal town

A 180-metre photographic installation will be unveiled around land at the back of the former Town Hall at Compass Street, Mariners Street and Jubilee Way in Lowestoft as plans for the site are developed. Picture: Google Images Archant

Work is set to start this week on a new photographic installation that celebrates a coastal town’s cultural activity and heritage.

To celebrate the cultural work of local organisations and individuals, FlipSide is producing a 180-metre photographic installation around land at the back of the old Town Hall at Compass Street, Mariners Street and Jubilee Way in Lowestoft – as plans for the site are developed.

This project is the final part of the three-year Making Waves Together project and the Great Places Scheme, which is supported by National Lottery Heritage Fund, Arts Council England, Historic England and East Suffolk Council.

Designed by Suffolk-based brand design agency Yellobelly, the artwork will feature images from local and award-winning photographers Gillian Allard, Adam Barnes and Pete Smith.

It will also feature images from the Seagull Theatre’s production of Oliver!, the Marina Theatre’s Untold Tales, Poetry People’s ‘Pearls from the Grit’, Dance East’s Dance Map, Suffolk Artlink’s ‘Lowestoft Folk’ and the First Light Festival.

Genevieve Christie, FlipSide director, said: “It’s wonderful to see a large-scale installation like this showcasing so many of the high-quality cultural activities that have been taking place in Lowestoft through a vibrant design of fantastic photographs.”

Craig Rivett, deputy leader at East Suffolk Council and cabinet member for economic development, said: “Whilst plans for this site are still being developed, the artwork provides an opportunity to showcase and celebrate the variety of cultural activity which has taken place in Lowestoft over the past few years.”

The installation will be funded by an allocation from the Government’s Towns Fund and will screen the perimeter of the proposed new car park area until this site comes forward for development next year.

The installation is scheduled to begin this week and will be complete by August 14.

The work will celebrate Lowestoft’s coastal environment, historic town centre and the North Lowestoft Heritage Action Zone (HAZ) programme which aims to kick-start regeneration in the High Street, historic Scores and Whapload Road area.

The installation sits behind the former Town Hall, which has recently received a grant from Architectural Heritage Fund to develop a business case to attract large sale investment to restore and bring the building back into community use.