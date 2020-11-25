New path will open up more of coast to walkers

Published: 3:28 PM November 25, 2020

The new coastal path will open up seven miles of coastline between Snettisham and King's Lynn - Credit: Matthew Usher

Walkers will be able to enjoy an extra seven miles of the Norfolk coastline as part of the new England Coast Path.

Natural England has published its proposed route along a 33-mile stretch between Hunstanton and Sutton Bridge, which extends around The Wash.

It includes seven miles of new access between the RSPB reserve at Snettisham and King’s Lynn, skirting the western side of the Royal Estate at Wolferton.

Unveiling the plans, Natural England said: “Walkers will be inspired by the scale of the flat open landscape and huge skies there, which evoke a strong sense of place and tranquillity.”

If approved, this route will become part of the 2,700-mile England Coast Path.

You may also want to watch:

From King’s Lynn the trail uses the existing Peter Scott Way, a local trail which extends into Lincolnshire and was named after the famous naturalist.

Andrew Jamieson, Norfolk County Council’s member champion for cycling and walking, said: “When this final section of the coast path is in place, we’ll have a superb 113-mile trail right around Norfolk’s beautiful coast. We want this new section to be a route that people will love to use and will return to again and again, so I shall be making my views known about the route and I’d urge people to take this opportunity to look at the plans and feed back their views.

“It’s not just about opening-up new access to our coastal areas, it’s also likely to bring a much-needed financial boost as we know popular long-distance paths bring a significant benefit to local economies. In 2018 to 2019 we saw 750,000 visits to Norfolk’s coast path, so I hope completing the trail will help encourage even more people to experience our wonderful coastline in the future.”

Anyone may make representations to Natural England about the reports during the eight-week period. Owners and occupiers of affected land may make objections about the reports on specified grounds, which will be considered by a planning inspector before the Secretary of State makes a final decision.

All representations and objections must be received by midnight on January 20, 2021. The full reports, and all the forms and guidance on how to make a representation or objection within the next eight weeks, are available here.

