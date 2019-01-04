Search

New owners at village post office and store getting used to rural life

04 January, 2019 - 15:52
Prakash and Manju Sanga at the Cawston Post Office and store. Picture: David Bale

Prakash and Manju Sanga at the Cawston Post Office and store. Picture: David Bale

A couple are settling in to their new surroundings in north Norfolk after taking over a village store and post office.

Cawston Costcutter and Post Office has new owners. Picture: Christie and CoCawston Costcutter and Post Office has new owners. Picture: Christie and Co

Prakash and Manju Sanga relocated from Leicester to run the Cawston Post Office and stores. They previously operated their own convenience store in Coalville, Leicestershire.

The store is currently under the Costcutter name but will soon transfer over to Londis.

Mrs Sanga said: “We will soon have a Costa Coffee machine and we are now opening longer, from 6.30am to 10pm every day.

“The store in Coalville was leased and we wanted to have our own store.

Steve Parsons and Val Mansfield at Cawston Post Office in 2005. Picture: Bill SmithSteve Parsons and Val Mansfield at Cawston Post Office in 2005. Picture: Bill Smith

“We liked this area, and the people here are really friendly. It’s completely different to the city.”

The couple’s immediate plans for the business include new hot food and bakery sections.

Mrs Sanga added: “We will also have an Asian section with samosa and spring rolls.”

The business is the only foodstore in Cawston and employs six staff. The freehold was sold for £650,000.

The deal was completed by business property adviser, Christie & Co, with funding secured through commercial finance broker, Christie Finance.

Previous owner, Steve Parsons decided to retire after 15 years of running the business.

He said: “We successfully sold the store within a few months of beginning the marketing process and had interest from a number of parties. I would like to thank Melvyn Eke, associate director at Christie & Co, for all his assistance with the sale and wish the new owners the best of luck for the future.”

The store provides fresh, chilled and frozen groceries, an off-licence, newspapers and magazines, confectionery, cigarettes, stationery, greetings cards, hardware, pharmacy products and hot food to go. It also offers National Lottery, PayPoint and post office services.

John Mitchell, head of business mortgages at Christie Finance, said: “It’s been a pleasure working with the Sanga family in securing funding for the purchase.”

Mr Eke said there had been strong levels of interest, which preceded several viewings and offers.

He added: “The store also benefits from on-site owners’ accommodation, which is becoming increasingly unusual in East Anglia.”

