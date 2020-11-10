New outdoor exercise equipment could feature on parks

Normanston Park in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images Archant

Exercise equipment – including an outdoor gym and an assault course for teenagers – could be installed on two parks in a coastal town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An impression of what Lowestoft Town Council is currently considering as part of options for a new Outdoor Exercise Equipment Project on two parks in Lowestoft. Picture: Courtesy of Lowestoft Town Council An impression of what Lowestoft Town Council is currently considering as part of options for a new Outdoor Exercise Equipment Project on two parks in Lowestoft. Picture: Courtesy of Lowestoft Town Council

They are among options being considered by Lowestoft Town Council as they seek views from locals as part of a new outdoor exercise equipment project.

Fen Park, Kirkley in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes Fen Park, Kirkley in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

A town council spokesman said: “Lowestoft Town Council is currently considering options and budget to install outdoor exercise equipment in two parks in the town.

Fen Park in Kirkley, Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes Fen Park in Kirkley, Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

“At Fen Park in Kirkley there is the possibility of an assault course specifically with teenagers in mind, and at Normanston Park an outdoor gym with a range of equipment.

“We are keen to hear your thoughts on these projects.”

The town council is calling on the public to give their responses to whether “they should proceed in these locations” while views are also sought on whether these would be “something you would use.”

To share your thoughts email admin@lowestofttowncouncil.gov.uk or visit the Lowestoft Town Council page on Facebook.