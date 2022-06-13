New ruling could protect county's remaining rural phone boxes

New rulings have been passed by OFCOM to protect telephone boxes in rural areas - Credit: SIMON FINLAY

They are among the most recognisable pieces of street furniture the country has to offer and in certain circumstances can prove life-saving.

However, the boom in mobile technology has seen reliance on public telephone boxes plummet since the turn of the century - with a 90pc decrease in usage over the past decade.

This has seen more and more of the boxes decommissioned by BT and put up for adoption, repurpose or simply left to gather dust.

But now, new regulations from the Office of Communications (OFCOM) have been passed that will make this harder for the provider to do - giving better protection for those that do remain.

While usage of the encased devices is far less frequent, they are used thousands of times per year to contact either Childline or the Samaritans, prompting OFCOM to make inroads to protect them from closure.

The new rules set out tighter criteria against which BT can decommission phone boxes, which are particularly geared at conserving ones in rural locations.

The new rules state a phone box will be protected if:

It is in an area not covered by all four mobile networks

It is located in an area with many accidents or suicides

If more than 52 calls have been made from the phone in the past few years

If it is providing a vital service - such as being used to contact Samaritans or Childline

It is estimated that there are at least 1,400 phone boxes nationwide that would be protected by these measures - particularly in rural areas like Norfolk.

As it stands, the county currently has 185 active phone boxes - although 47 of these are in the Norwich area.

There are also 53 spread across North and South Norfolk, 10 in Broadland, 14 in Breckland, 32 in the Great Yarmouth area and 29 in King's Lynn and West Norfolk.

A spokesman for BT said there are currently "no specific plans" to decommission any of the remaining phone boxes in Norwich.

But they added: "We are always reviewing our payphone estate and in some areas we are currently upgrading some payphones into our Street Hubs, which provide things like ultra-fast WiFi, free rapid device charging, wayfinding information for visitors and free emergency calls."