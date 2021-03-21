New food provision service for Norwich's homeless to launch

Published: 2:13 PM March 21, 2021

The Feed, based in Prince of Wales Road, Norwich, uses food in its work to help prevent poverty, hunger and homelessness in the city. - Credit: Chris Ridley

A new service is set to launch in Norwich to boost food provision for the city's homeless.

Social enterprise The Feed, based in Prince of Wales Road, has created 'Nourish' to provide safe and supportive access to food.

Volunteer-led at venues across the city, the service will aim to offer free hot food to anyone rough sleeping as well as signposting them to other support.

It is part of The Feed's work with the Pathways partnership, commissioned by Norwich City Council and made up of seven organisations working together to prevent rough sleeping and support those who are.

The Feed, based in Prince of Wales Road, Norwich, uses food in its work to help prevent poverty, hunger and homelessness in the city. - Credit: The Feed

The enterprise's goal is to expand 'Nourish' to run seven days per week in the future.

You may also want to watch:

Food provision coordinator Andrea Auburn said: "We know safe and supportive access to food can offer those suffering from homelessness a step towards using other services, so we are delighted to launch Nourish as part of the Pathways partnership."

• Anyone interested in the project can contact andrea@thefeed.org.uk, or to enquire about volunteering, contact scott@thefeed.org.uk.