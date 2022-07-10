Meet the newly-ordained Norfolk priests and deacons

A total of 25 people were ordained as priests and deacons in services at Norwich Cathedral.

The Bishop of Norwich the Rt Rev Graham Usher performed the ordinations of people from a wide range of experiences and backgrounds.

New priests were ordained in services at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Peter Simpson - Credit: Peter Simpson

The new priests in the Norwich Diocese are:

Becki Bensusan (serving in the Pakefield Benefice), Blessing Chishanu (Mitre Benefice), Ian Fifield (Norwich, St Stephen), Joanna Haywood (Trunch Group), Val Hooker (Taverham and Ringland), Jenny Lodge (Trunch Group), Adam Poole (Fountain of Life), Christina Rees (Sheringham, St Peter), Benjamin Rogers (Cromer Benefice), Sue Shillam (Blofield Benefice), Julie Swinton (The Church in the Woottons), Richard Turk (Reepham and Wensum Valley Team Ministry), Richard Washington (Attleborough with Besthorpe Benefice), Edwin Wilton-Morgan (Norwich Cathedral and the Julian Campus), Judy Rosser (Matlaske Benefice).

Toni Venmore-Rowland’s ordination as a priest was delayed due to Covid and she will be ordained at a later date in her parish.





These are the newly-ordained priests with a brief summary from each of them:

Julian Bryant (Earlham) - “I’m married to Barbara and have two sons and a daughter. I’ve worked with and walked alongside people who have faced significant challenges for many years, both in working for Christian Aid, The Matthew Project and also through simply getting to know people as friends. It’s exciting to feel that we are responding to God’s call to serve the church and the community in Earlham. The team at the Earlham Benefice has been so welcoming to us and we’re looking forward to this next step.”

Sarah De Bats (Glaven Valley Benefice) - “I grew up outside Windsor and initially studied at the Royal Academy of Music. After a career as a classical flautist, where I performed with Symphony and Opera Orchestras and in the West End, I followed a call I had felt since my early twenties: to train for ordination. I studied for a BA in Theology, Ministry and Mission at Ripon College, Cuddesdon. Music is still a passion; I practice and play music and also write songs. I enjoy gardening, being out in nature and exploring new places.”

Danielle Hancock (Oulton Broad Team Ministry) - “I’m Dannie and I’m currently serving the parish church of St John’s Leytonstone, East London, as an ordinand on placement which I love very much, though I’m really excited to be moving to Oulton Broad this summer. I’ve two baby boys, Ronan and Brendan and a wonderful husband, Emmet. Outside of serving the church, I greatly enjoy reading, natural history, walking and once Brendan is a little older, I shall get back to studying Hebrew and attempting to learn the piano. I am looking forward to discovering and joining in with God’s great plans for Oulton Broad.”

Rachel Hayden (Barnham Broom and Upper Yare Benefice) - “I am married to Brian with three grown up children and a son who is finishing GCSEs. I have lived in Oulton Broad for almost 30 years but grew up in Cromer where my father was Vicar. I am looking forward to returning to Norfolk to learn, serve and grow in the ministry God has called me into.”





Samantha Luscombe (Norwich, St Stephen) - “I moved to Norwich in 2017 with my husband Matt and children Miriam and Josh, for Matt to start his curacy here. I’d been through BAP whilst Matt was training at Trinity College Bristol, but my cunning plan to defer ordination training by a year so that we could settle as a family in a new city and new church context was somewhat derailed by Covid. It has been a roller-coaster few years, but in spite of many ups and downs we have experienced the faithfulness of God to us again and again. I have had the great joy of being placed at St Stephen’s Norwich for the duration of my training and am incredibly excited to be able to stay on there for my curacy and to play a small part in serving this ‘fine city’.

Sally McCubbin (Old Catton, St Margaret) - “I am a young at heart 51 year old, who is used to juggling many hats in her job and life. I am enthusiastic, easy-going and always willing to learn and take part in new things. I am a sociable character and those who get to know me will attest that I will happily talk to anyone anywhere! I grew up in Sussex where my family (Mum, Dad, sister and nephews) still lived. I am from a low church background and enjoy many different kinds of worship styles. I am keen to work ecumenically and in the wider community to share the love and life of Christ with all.”

Natalie Rees (Aylsham Team Ministry) - “Soon to be completing my final year of Ordination training. I very much look forward to starting as Assistant Curate with the Aylsham and District Team Ministry. In my free time I enjoy going for woodland walks with my three children who are now young adults, and little dog Frankie.”

James Shelton (Earsham and Harleston) - “Returning to Norwich Cathedral for ordination will be very special for me, having previously worked there for 4 years as Marketing Manager. I left the role to join the Archbishop of Canterbury’s Community of St Anslem for ‘A Year in God’s Time’ in 20198-2019. After this I fulfilled a project within the Church of England’s National Evangelism Team for 12 months, before moving to Cambridge to train for ministry at Ridley Hall. During this time I have been attached to a Local Ecumenical Partnership Church and served as a Chaplain at Cambridge United FC. I enjoy the adventure of encountering new people in new places, including whilst on pilgrimage, and have previously walked the Camino de Santiago as well as UK pilgrim ways to Walsingham, Lindisfarne and Iona.”

Naomi Tuma (Norwich, St Peter Mancroft) - “I am delighted to be joining the team at St Peter Mancroft and am looking forward to getting to know everyone here. I have lived in Norwich for all of my adult life, having moved here from rural Scotland to do a gap year in 1992! Like many people, I intended to stay for a year, but have now been here nearly 30 years.”

John Wigfield (Cringleford, St Peter) - “Raised in the Church of England, I had a clear call to mission while studying at university; leading me to teach around the world. The call to ministry came while working with the regional ministry training course for Yorkshire. I am really looking forward both to combining this full time role with serving a self supporting curacy in Cringleford and to getting to know Norfolk and the wider Eastern region. As well as the great outdoors, I enjoy going to live gigs, song-writing, European travel and cheering our now adult children on their way into their working lives. And if it is any comfort to Norwich City fans, I am by birth, and the passing on of tradition, part of a family of longsuffering fans of Barnsley FC.”