Got, got, need! Pre-order your new Norwich City sticker book NOW
PUBLISHED: 08:12 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 08:50 20 October 2020
Archant
The chase is nearly on for collectors wanting to get their hands on the new Norwich City sticker book.
Following the wild success of last year’s edition, Canaries fans can now pre-order the second ever album ahead of its countywide release in newsagents and the club’s official stores.
From Monday morning, the books, which feature City legends Wes Hooolahan, Iwan Roberts and Jeremy Goss on the cover, have been made available via the Pink Un’s official online shops for pre-order.
At just £1.50 including shipping, pre-ordering the book will put you at the very front of the queue to start your collections.
The announcement of the album on Friday was greeted with glee from City fans, eager to once again get stuck into their collections.
Billy Pointer, who also collects classic City shirts, wrote on Twitter: “Doing another sticker book? Oh go on then!”
To pre-order yours visit The Pink Un shop.
