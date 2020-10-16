Get stuck in! Norwich City sticker books return for a second edition

Oversized examples of the Norwich City player stickers which will be launched soon with the NCFC sticker album in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News, held by, from left, Laura Gardner, Emily Randall, David Hannant, and Sophie Kendall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Collectors, on your marks - the Norwich City sticker craze is back and better than ever.

The front cover of the new Norwich City sticker book. Picture: Archant The front cover of the new Norwich City sticker book. Picture: Archant

After last year’s edition saw thousands of Canaries fans scramble to complete their collections, the Norwich City sticker book is returning for a second outing.

And once again you can take advantage of free vouchers in your daily newspapers and in all paid for Norfolk weekly titles - so get your scissors at the ready.

The Norwich city signing and sticker swap at the NCFC fan hub. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The Norwich city signing and sticker swap at the NCFC fan hub. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

This time, we’re rolling back the years by celebrating some of City’s most successful 15 seasons - from the iconic 1959ers cup run to league winning triumphs.

Our team has once again rummaged through the archives to dig out the very best pictures of pivotal moments in the club’s 118 year history.

Scott Watson with his completed Norwich City sticker album. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Scott Watson with his completed Norwich City sticker album. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

There will be 230 stickers to collect including 25 all-important shinies, giving Canaries young and old the chance to really get stuck in to collecting.

From Monday, October 19, supporters will be able to pre-order their albums exclusively online at www.pinkunshop.co.uk, before the sticker packets and books drop onto the shelves of newsagents and the official club shop on November 16.

Todd Cantwell and Ben Godfrey at a signing and sticker swap at the NCFC fan hub. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Todd Cantwell and Ben Godfrey at a signing and sticker swap at the NCFC fan hub. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Chief Norwich City reporter for the EDP and Evening News, David Freezer, has edited both sticker books. He said: “We’re really looking forward to seeing how this year’s sticker book is received, after such a positive reaction to the first edition last year. “Loads of City fans got in touch to tell us how much they had enjoyed collecting with family and friends, with interest in the nostalgic element of the stickers spanning the generations. “So this year, alongside the all important stickers of the current Canaries players, we’ve focus on nostalgia by choosing magic moments from 15 great seasons - going all the way back to the club’s run to the FA Cup semi-finals in 1959. “I feel the images are an upgrade on the first book and I hope City supporters will agree. So, happy collecting!”

The album is a joint venture between this newspaper and Norwich City Football Club itself, which also backed the album last year.

Just like the club’s season tickets, the prices have been frozen for another year, with stickers again costing £1 for a pack of five and £1 for your albums,

Sticker 43: Christoph Zimmermann. Picture: Archant Sticker 43: Christoph Zimmermann. Picture: Archant

“Truly amazing”

Sticker 32: Grant Holt. Picture: Archant Sticker 32: Grant Holt. Picture: Archant

Last year’s sticker album was incredibly well received, with thousands of packets snapped up to try and fill upward of 9,000 albums.

More than 300,000 free vouchers were delicately cut out or eagerly torn from newspapers to be redeemed for free stickers.

Sticker 128: Jeremy Goss. Picture: Archant Sticker 128: Jeremy Goss. Picture: Archant

But the impact was about so much more than just the numbers.

The albums brought people together and created a sense of community among fellow collectors. An online swap shop set up on Facebook attracted almost 400 members.

For some, collecting became a challenge - no more so than for gardener Scott Watson, who set about completing the album as quickly as possible and did so in just a day - before starting a second album.

And for others, it meant so much more, Pat Abendroth, from Norwich, said collecting the stickers had been a real lifeline for her 62-year-old husband Paul in his fight against dementia, describing it as “truly amazing”.

