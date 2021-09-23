News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Five takeaways planned to open in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 3:33 PM September 23, 2021   
Andy Davis, owner Take Thai, is set to open a new takeaway called the Norwich Smokehouse off Aylsham Road

Norwich Smokehouse will open on September 28. - Credit: Andy Davis

We've all ended up being caught hungry or thirsty whilst out and about, so here are some options for when you need a quick re-fuel in Norfolk. 

McDonald's, Downham Market

A new McDonald's restaurant is set to open on the outskirts of Downham Market next year.

The drive-thru restaurant will open on Bexwell Road and create 80 jobs.

Starbucks, Downham Market

Starbucks stock photo at Starbucks, Conduit Street, central London. Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Starbucks is set to open a new café in Downham Market. - Credit: PA

Also on Bexwell Road, west Norfolk commuters will have a new place to grab a cup of coffee as this Starbucks opens in Downham Market next year.

McDonald's, Postwick

Expected to be completed next summer, this restaurant will be build on the new Broadland Gate business park located close to the Northern Distributer Road.

You may also want to watch:

The new drive-thru will create 65 jobs.

Norwich Smokehouse

Andy Davis, owner Take Thai, is set to open a new takeaway called the Norwich Smokehouse off Aylsham Road

Norwich Smokehouse will open on September 28. - Credit: Andy Davis

This new takeaway will offer a selection of barbecued meats on Aylsham Crescent in Norwich when it opens on September 28.

Most Read

  1. 1 Birds of prey found shot and poisoned during raid in Norfolk
  2. 2 Plans to open McDonald's on outskirts of town in 2022
  3. 3 First look as Norwich's new £2.75m recycling centre opens
  1. 4 Rare Airbus Beluga XL spotted over Norfolk
  2. 5 Popular GP bids farewell to patients with emotional letter after 33 years in Beccles
  3. 6 Driver who died in A47 crash had medical episode
  4. 7 Star-studded cast announced for Norwich Theatre Royal 2021 panto
  5. 8 Spectacle of light with 'Norfolk's biggest ever firework display' announced
  6. 9 Man dies after 'medical incident' on Yarmouth seafront
  7. 10 Woman in 70s knocked over by cyclist at bus station

It will be opened by Andy Davis, owner of Take Thai on Dereham Road.

Foodies seafood restaurant

Foodies restaurant opens in Magdalen Street, restaurant style food that customers can take away. The

Foodies on Magdalen Street in Norwich. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Foodies on Magdalen Street in Norwich will close after being open for just three months as its owners prepare to turn it into a new seafood-focused takeaway.

The new-look restaurant will reopen on September 9.


Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Chase Paul Sinha paid tribute to Wymondham's Pete Green

The Chase star's tribute to contestant who died in Norfolk house fire

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Owner Ivor Braka, right, with chef Stuart Tattersall, and general manager, Simone Tattersall, at the

Pubs

Two Norfolk gastropubs named among best in country

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Huge concrete walled blast proof bunker on abandoned former airbase at RAF Watton

Huge blast proof bunker with acre of land for sale by auction

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
A nest of 'murder hornets' has been found at one Norfolk home.

Defra confirms insects found in Norfolk are not 'murder hornets'

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon