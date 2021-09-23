Five takeaways planned to open in Norfolk

Published: 3:33 PM September 23, 2021

We've all ended up being caught hungry or thirsty whilst out and about, so here are some options for when you need a quick re-fuel in Norfolk.

McDonald's, Downham Market

A new McDonald's restaurant is set to open on the outskirts of Downham Market next year.

The drive-thru restaurant will open on Bexwell Road and create 80 jobs.

Starbucks, Downham Market

Starbucks is set to open a new café in Downham Market. - Credit: PA

Also on Bexwell Road, west Norfolk commuters will have a new place to grab a cup of coffee as this Starbucks opens in Downham Market next year.

McDonald's, Postwick

Expected to be completed next summer, this restaurant will be build on the new Broadland Gate business park located close to the Northern Distributer Road.

You may also want to watch:

The new drive-thru will create 65 jobs.

Norwich Smokehouse

Norwich Smokehouse will open on September 28. - Credit: Andy Davis

This new takeaway will offer a selection of barbecued meats on Aylsham Crescent in Norwich when it opens on September 28.

It will be opened by Andy Davis, owner of Take Thai on Dereham Road.

Foodies seafood restaurant

Foodies on Magdalen Street in Norwich. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Foodies on Magdalen Street in Norwich will close after being open for just three months as its owners prepare to turn it into a new seafood-focused takeaway.

The new-look restaurant will reopen on September 9.



