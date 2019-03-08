Greater Anglia to introduce new compensation scheme for delayed trains

Rail passengers in Norfolk and Suffolk will soon be able to claim compensation for journeys delayed between 15 and 29 minutes.

The region’s train operator Greater Anglia is introducing a new Delay Repay (DR15) scheme on April 1 following a deal signed with the Department for Transport.

It will enable passengers travelling on the Great Anglia network to claim back 25pc of a single fare, irrespective of the delay.

Customers will be able to claim compensation online, by email or by hard copy, with money transferred directly into their bank account.

Existing compensation arrangements are already in place for delays in excess of 30 minutes.

Jamie Burles, managing director for Greater Anglia, said: “We’ve worked in close partnership with the Department for Transport to offer this significant benefit during the existing franchise as soon as possible, meeting our customers’ aspirations to see this upgrade earlier than expected.

“It’s all part of a wider transformation of train service standards in East Anglia that sees us bringing in a complete fleet of brand-new trains across our entire network over the next two years, with the first new trains due in service later this year.

“We’re fully focused on improving punctuality and reliability, in collaboration with Network Rail, but customers will now be able to claim compensation for any delays of 15 minutes and over, when things do go wrong.”

The new scheme comes as a survey published in January revealed passengers were significantly less satisfied with their journeys over the past 12 months.

Rail watchdog Transport Focus said only 73pc of passengers were satisfied with their journeys on Greater Anglia when it conducted its survey in the autumn.

The previous year the figure had been 81pc.

Greater Anglia said the figures do not reflect the situation on its lines in Norfolk – it claims they are distorted by problems on its route between London and Cambridge.

The company said its latest punctuality figures stand at just over 90pc.

Chris Grayling, secretary of state for transport, announced in October 2016 that DR15 should be rolled out to all rail franchises.