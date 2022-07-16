New 228-mile cycle route tour of Norfolk to open

The route has been designed to be ridden over four or five days in one go - Credit: Supplied

A new 228-mile cycling route will be ready for the public to try out from October.

Cycling UK has confirmed that the Rebellion Way route, which will begin and end in Norwich, has been designed to be ridden over four or five days in one go.

But for those seeking a more leisurely experience, the journey could be split in half at King's Lynn due to easy onward transport options.

The Rebellion Way takes in a varied mix of country lanes, bridleways, byways, cycle paths and quiet ways chosen for their suitability for anyone with reasonable fitness on the majority of bikes.

The route also goes along parts of Peddars Way as well as the Bure Valley Path, which has been improved recently by Norfolk County Council.

The route takes its name from two of Norfolk’s most fascinating rebellions: those of Boudicca and Robert Kett.

Heading out of Norwich, the Rebellion Way passes by Venta Icenorum, the capital of Boudicca’s Iceni tribe, where people can see remains of the settlement.

The route also takes in sections of the Boudicca Way, where it is accessible by bike. While on the return leg, the route passes Kett’s Heights - a key location in Kett’s Rebellion.

Sophie Gordon, Cycling UK’s campaigns officer behind the creation of the Rebellion Way, said: “Norfolk has amazing local history, beautiful countryside and vibrant culture, which makes it the perfect place for visiting cyclists.

"With the history of Boudicca’s revolt and the message of Kett’s fight for access resonating to this day through Cycling UK’s own work, we can’t think of a better place for our latest long-distance route.”

As well as passing through well-known places such as Norwich, King’s Lynn and Sandringham, the route also goes past other local favourites including Castle Acre, Little Walsingham and Holkham. Along the way, riders will see huge forests, endless coastline and also make a quick visit to the Norfolk Broads.

The Rebellion Way is the sixth long distance cycling route Cycling UK has launched since its riders’ route for the North Downs Way was unveiled in 2018.