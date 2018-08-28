Search

‘The James Paget has a strong track record’: New role for former chief executive

PUBLISHED: 16:51 28 January 2019

Stephen Javes has been appointed by the James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust'’s Council of Governors as a Non Executive Director. Picture: James Paget University Hospital

Archant

A former housing association chief executive is “looking forward” to his next challenge – after joining the board of directors at the James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Stephen Javes, from Lowestoft, has been appointed by the trust’s council of governors as a non executive director.

He joins the board after 27 years as chief executive of Orwell Housing Group.

Mr Javes, 62, said: “The James Paget has a strong track record of providing quality services to patients, as evidenced by its third ‘good’ rating in succession from the Care Quality Commission.

“Importantly, the Trust is ambitious and I am looking forward to the challenge of helping develop sustainable and effective services, in partnership with our health and social care partners.”

Mr Javes was appointed for a three-year term of office and trust chairman Anna Davidson said: “Stephen brings with him a wealth of experience which will really help us as we continue our journey of continuous improvement for both our patients and staff.”

