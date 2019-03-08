New members needed to help ensure longevity of club

Numerous images were on display at the club's latest contest of the year, which was held at Broome Village Hall on May 22.

A club spokesman said: "The evening was fairly well attended with a good number of members entering images into this latest competition themed Broken".

Talented photographers from Bungay Camera Club have been rewarded at its latest competition. Long standing member Marion Ridgley triumphed with her social documentary image �Broken Britain.� Picture: Marion Ridgley Talented photographers from Bungay Camera Club have been rewarded at its latest competition. Long standing member Marion Ridgley triumphed with her social documentary image �Broken Britain.� Picture: Marion Ridgley

The judge for the competition was Stephen Milner LRPS, who injected some humorous but always objective comments into his appraisal.

His first choice for the colour print section went to long standing member, Marion Ridgley. Her controversial social documentary image 'Broken Britain', which was considered well thought out, topical and carefully composed from a scrabble game set, drew much admiration from both the judge and the general membership.

In the monochrome print section, relatively new member Andy Willows enjoyed success with a first place 20 points being awarded for his gritty, moody urban decay inspired image entitled 'Broken windows and stairs leading to nowhere.'

Regular club entrant, Holly Stranks LRPS, achieved yet another first place and 20 points in the Digital Projected Image (DPI) section for her action catching 'Break and eject' image of the moment of cartridge ejection from a smoking gun at a recent shooting event.

Chairman Bob Taylor addressed those present with concerns that while the club was at present in a healthy financial state, new members need to be recruited to ensure the longevity of the club.

He said the core membership was ageing and an injection of more new blood was necessary in order to carry the club on into the future.

He also pointed out that without the attendance of existing members at club events on a regular basis and the nightly attendance fee income from these members, that the club would struggle to be able to maintain is present level of activities due to ever rising costs of running the club.

The increased workload on the older members also required more help from the overall membership.

These two coupled together, amplified the need for a younger demographic to be recruited going forward.

Bungay camera club meets every other Wednesday at Broome Village Hall. For more information about the club and how to join visit www.bungaycameraclub.co.uk

