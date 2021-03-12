New McDonald’s restaurant to open next month as cranes move in

Gallery

Published: 2:41 PM March 12, 2021

The prefabricated buildings being craned into place at the site of the new McDonalds restaurant in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

A new drive-through restaurant is due to open next month in a coastal town.

More than 55 new jobs will be created as the brand-new McDonald’s restaurant opens on Kirkley Rise in Lowestoft.

The prefabricated buildings being craned into place at the site of the new McDonalds restaurant in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

Work to develop a drive-through outlet of the fast-food restaurant chain off Mill Road started in January, and there has been significant progress with the site being transformed in recent weeks.

Now, with buildings being craned into place this week, a McDonalds spokesman said that the new restaurant will open at 11am on April 21 following "significant investment from local franchisee Lee Sparkes."

Work continuing at the site of the new McDonald's restaurant in Lowestoft. Picture: Duncan Boggis - Credit: Duncan Boggis

The spokesman added: "The restaurant will create over 55 new full and part-time jobs for the local community.

"For now, the new restaurant will be operating with takeaway, Drive-Thru and McDelivery only, with dine-in paused whilst government restrictions are in place.

The prefabricated buildings being craned into place at the site of the new McDonalds restaurant in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

"The restaurant will be opening with several measures to help keep employees and customers safe."

The proposed elevations for the new McDonalds Restaurant in Lowestoft. Picture: McDonald’s Restaurants Ltd - Credit: McDonald’s Restaurants Ltd

The safety measures initially in place - including social distancing in the kitchens and service areas, perspex screens at Drive-Thru windows and employees wearing protective equipment - will be "revisited and adapted" as guidance changes.

Groundworks progressing at the site of a new McDonald’s restaurant in Lowestoft in January 2021. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

Mr Sparkes said: “My team and I are excited to be safely opening a brand-new McDonald’s restaurant in Lowestoft.

"We’re looking forward to seeing our customers enjoy our services on offer, including takeaway, Drive-Thru and McDelivery.

Work started at the site of the new McDonalds restaurant with an entrance off Mill Road in Lowestoft in January 2021. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

"We’d also like to thank our customers in advance for their support and patience as we navigate and adapt to new, evolving restrictions and different ways of working.”

With Smart Digital Drive-Thru menu boards in operation, once dine-in is open again self-service kiosks and table service will be available.

Customers can place an order and pick-up via Drive-Thru, or choose to park up and have their order brought to them via click and serve.

When Dine-In reopens, customers can choose to take their meal at the counter, or have it delivered to a table too.

Back in 2019 - the site of a future McDonalds on Kirkley Rise, Lowestoft. Picture: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

Diggers first appeared on the site of the former BP garage in Mill Road in January 2019, as demolition work got under way.

Plans to develop the new two-storey McDonald’s restaurant at the disused petrol station on land at Kirkley Rise had been approved in September 2018.

The former BP Garage on Mill Road, Lowestoft prior to demolition work getting under way for the new McDonalds restaurant. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

The development will be the third McDonald's operating in the area, with other restaurants on Arbor Lane in Pakefield and London Road North in Lowestoft town centre.