'A hive for young people' - 24-hour McDonald's set for approval

Published: 10:05 AM January 20, 2021

Plans have been lodged to build a new drive-through McDonalds at Broadland Gate in Postwick, near the NDR Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

A new 24-hour branch of McDonald's looks set to be given the green light - despite fears it will turn its area into "a hive for young people".

The fast-food giant has lodged an application with Broadland Council to build a new drive-through restaurant at Postwick, close to the entrance to the Northern Distributor Road.

The new branch, which would make up part of the same retail development as the recently started Lidl store, would be open all hours and create around 65 new jobs.

However, neighbours, including Postwick Parish Council, have raised concerns over its impact on the surrounding area.

In a written submission to the council, one neighbour said they had reacted with "absolute disgust and dismay" at the plans, adding another McDonald's site was just a short distance away - at the A47 Brundall roundabout.

They added: "In light of the fact that we were appalled to see that a Lidl had been given the go-ahead we now find ourselves looking like the area will become a hive for young people, mainly the likes with vehicles, for 24 hours."

Concerns about the restaurant were also raised by Postwick Parish Council, which said it feared the new retail park would outgrow the neighbouring Broadland Gate Business Park.

The council's submission also highlighted fears that lighting from the restaurant car park would impact on those living nearby.

However, with the plans set to go before Broadland's planning committee next week, officers have recommended it be given the go-ahead.

In his report to the committee, case officer Charles Judson wrote: "The need to support the economy as part of the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is a material consideration.

"This application will provide employment during the construction phase and significant employment once built and operational.

"I consider that the proposal is complementary to, and does not undermine, the range of uses and strategic function of Broadland Gate."

Making use of a plot of land alongside the NDR, Broadland Gate will also be the home of a new £4.7m police investigation facility.

Broadland Council will decide the fate of the McDonald's proposal on Wednesday, January 27.