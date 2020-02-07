'Plenty of fun!' New look for log flume at theme park

Timber Falls at Pleasurewood Hills theme park in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant library Archant

A popular theme park will unveil a brand new look for one of its thrill rides.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pleasurewood Hills theme park in Lowestoft has revealed Timber Falls will be rethemed into Water Fun Factory for the new season. Photo: Pleasurewood Hills Facebook Pleasurewood Hills theme park in Lowestoft has revealed Timber Falls will be rethemed into Water Fun Factory for the new season. Photo: Pleasurewood Hills Facebook

Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft revealed last week that one of the theme park's "favourite rides" would be getting "an amazing new retheme for 2020".

With speculation on social media surrounding which ride it would be, the operators have now revealed that water ride Timber Falls will be "getting a new look" for when the park reopens in the spring.

Over the past week a series of teasers have given people the chance to guess which ride was getting the brand new look - with Pleasurewood Hills revealing on Thursday, February 6 that Timber Falls will be rethemed into Water Fun Factory.

A post on the Pleasurewood Hills Twitter and Facebook pages said: "Spring 2020 Pleasurewood Hills are proud to announce the new look for Timber Falls, get ready for the Water Fun Factory.

"Stunning new theme design and plenty of fun! You may get soaked on this one."