Fresh look for In Brief, the EDP’s newsletter delivered straight to your email

PUBLISHED: 13:06 03 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:11 03 August 2020

In Brief is the new and improved daily newsletter brought to you by the EDP brimming with all of your local news highlights.

Sign up to the EDP In Brief newsletter and every lunchtime we’ll bring you all the latest news and sport headlines from Norfolk and Waveney - straight to your inbox.

We’ll also keep you up to date with all the latest what’s on information and things to do in the region.

In Brief also features the latest round-up of Norwich City news, along with the most read articles of the day.

Every Friday we’ll bring you a longer and more detailed version of the newsletter which will feature the following additions:

- A special message from the Editor talking about current events and news in the region

- A list of upcoming events for the next seven days

- An unseen photo from our archives showing how our region looked in the past

- Famous Norfolk birthdays coming up that week, and the opportunity for readers to submit their own or someone else’s birthday to appear on a specific newsletter

