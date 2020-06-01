Lockdown: Everything you need to know about the new rules

People out cycling and exercising in Eaton Park during lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A number of lockdown changes are coming in from June 1, here’s a breakdown of the new rules and what you can and can’t do.

Blue signs installed around Southwold stating social distancing guidelines Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Blue signs installed around Southwold stating social distancing guidelines Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Can I see my friends and family?

Yes. From Monday people in England from different households will be allowed to meet in groups of up to six outside while maintaining social distancing and keeping 2m apart. You can meet in public or private open spaces such as gardens.

There are no mileage limits for driving to visit friends or family but staying overnight is not allowed anywhere in the UK. Going inside someone else’s home is only allowed to access a back garden or to use a toilet, and you must make sure you wash your hands thoroughly and wipe down services afterwards.

One of the very few stalls that are open at Norwich Market, which fully opens with restrictions on Monday Picture: DENISE BRADLEY One of the very few stalls that are open at Norwich Market, which fully opens with restrictions on Monday Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Can I go shopping?

Yes. Outdoor markets, including Norwich Market, car showrooms and other outdoor retail spaces will all be able to reopen from Monday.

Other nonessential shops will be able to open from June 15, if they have put social distancing measures in place.

How much exercise can I do?

There is no longer any limit on the amount of time you can spend outdoors doing exercise, or open air activities like sunbathing or reading a book in the park.

You can play golf or tennis with people from your household or another as long as you maintain social distancing.

From June 1 people in England will also be able to exercise with up to five others from different households, but social distancing must be maintained.

Elite sport will also be returning to TVs from Monday, starting with horse racing at Newcastle upon Tyne.

What’s changed for people who are shielding?

From Monday, people in England and Wales who have previously been asked to stay at home and shield themselves will be able to spend time outside.

It means they will be able to go out once a day with members of their household, those who live alone will be able to meet one person from another household while following social distancing.

There is no limit to the amount of time they can now spend outdoors, however it is advised that at-risk people avoid crowds or crowded areas (including private gatherings) and strictly avoid contact with others, especially if they are displaying symptoms of the virus such as a continuous cough or fever.

The shielding guidance applies to anyone who is considered clinically extremely vulnerable, as well as their family, friends and carers.

This includes organ transplant recipients, people with specific cancers and people on immunosuppression therapies as well as those in long-term care facilities for the elderly or with special needs.

There are believed to be 2.2 million at-risk people who were shielding in England.

The next review of shielding measures is scheduled to take place in the week beginning June 15, with regular reviews taking place alongside the review of social distancing measures for the wider population.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick flagged on Sunday that guidance for those shielding could become strict again if the virus starts to flare up, but added that he is hopeful of future guidance being more tailored to each individual, rather than the current blanket approach.

What about schools?

From Monday, schools in England will partially reopen to allow children in nurseries, early-years settings, receptions, year 1 and year 6 to return to school.

Class sizes are expected to be reduced with staggered breaks, frequent hand washing and social distancing in place.

Vulnerable children and children of key workers can still go to class, and teaching can start for older pupils in Year 10 and Year 12 in two weeks time, Monday June 15.

Can I go on a day out?

Day trips to outdoor spaces are allowed as long as you do not stay the night. While on a trip people have to maintain social distancing and hotels are still closed.

Will there still be punishments for breaking the rules?

Yes, and fines for rulebreakers have been increased.

Penalties for a first offence are now set at £100 (reduced to £50 if paid within two weeks) and double for every subsequent rule breach, up to £3,200.

What are the rules in Wales?

From Monday people from two households in Wales will be able to meet outdoors, as long as they do not travel more than five miles and observe social distancing.

People who have been shielding will also be able to exercise outdoors and meet people from another household, but must not go into another house or share food.

What are the rules in Scotland?

Since Friday, people north of the border have been allowed to meet in groups of eight, outdoors in parks or gardens, but these gatherings can only include members of two separate households.

There have been no changes to rules for people who are shielding.

What are the rules in Northern Ireland?

Some rules will be relaxed in Northern Ireland on June 8.

In a week, some more shops such as car showrooms can open, and outdoor weddings will be able to take place, but limited to fewer than ten people.

Pets can also go to grooming parlours, and outdoor sport facilities will be allowed to open.