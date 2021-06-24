Local radio station granted license to broadcast until 2027

Published: 1:06 PM June 24, 2021

A much-loved radio station has been given permission to continue broadcasting until at least 2027.

Following a nail-biting wait, Park Radio, based in Diss, has officially had its license application assessed and approved by media regulator Ofcom.

The station, which broadcasts to south Norfolk and mid Suffolk, has been granted a further five-year term beyond the 2022 expiry of its current license.

Park Radio had been left fighting for its future when the dawn of the coronavirus crisis dried up the station’s revenue stream.

But the team of volunteers battled on and ensured the station became a key source of information and companionship for the community.

Chris Moyse, manager and director, said: "I am delighted and so very proud of the whole team, who have worked so hard to provide live, locally-produced programming during these unprecedented times.

"Ofcom were clearly impressed with our application and how we have continued to inform and entertain our listeners."