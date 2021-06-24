News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Local radio station granted license to broadcast until 2027

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 1:06 PM June 24, 2021   
Diss-based Park Radio was recognised for its community work at the South Norfolk Community Awards. P

Ofcom has granted Diss-based Park Radio a license to continue broadcasting until 2027 - Credit: South Norfolk Council

A much-loved radio station has been given permission to continue broadcasting until at least 2027. 

Following a nail-biting wait, Park Radio, based in Diss, has officially had its license application assessed and approved by media regulator Ofcom. 

Chris Moyse and Tristan Bishop-Smith getting ready in Studio 1 just before the midday launch of Park

Ofcom has granted Diss-based Park Radio a license to continue broadcasting until 2027 - Credit: John Hutton/Diss Camera Club

The station, which broadcasts to south Norfolk and mid Suffolk, has been granted a further five-year term beyond the 2022 expiry of its current license. 

Park Radio had been left fighting for its future when the dawn of the coronavirus crisis dried up the station’s revenue stream.

But the team of volunteers battled on and ensured the station became a key source of information and companionship for the community. 

Pete Gillings officially opening Park Radio station in Diss. Photo: John Hutton - Diss Camera Club

Diss-based Park Radio went full-time back in 2017 - Credit: John Hutton/Diss Camera Club

Chris Moyse, manager and director, said: "I am delighted and so very proud of the whole team, who have worked so hard to provide live, locally-produced programming during these unprecedented times.

You may also want to watch:

"Ofcom were clearly impressed with our application and how we have continued to inform and entertain our listeners."

Most Read

  1. 1 'An insult to the city': Couple ditch 'hellhole' hotel after 45 minutes
  2. 2 Travellers camped at garden centre car park
  3. 3 Ex-head charged with sex attacks on boys at Norfolk school
  1. 4 Road cleared after overturned lorry on A47/A11 Thickthorn roundabout
  2. 5 Tattoo studio owner fined after refusing to close in lockdown
  3. 6 James Bond themed windmill owned by 007 star for rent
  4. 7 Elton John to kick off UK leg of farewell tour at Carrow Road
  5. 8 RSPCA shop loses more than £1,000 after 'slamming scam'
  6. 9 Norwich City drop huge hint of global star gig at Carrow Road
  7. 10 'It's not even that short' - schoolboy, 14, put in isolation due to haircut
Diss News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

This plant machinery was too big for the trailer it was on.

'Red-and-white spray paint doesn't count' - three danger lorries stopped

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Current and former school pupils have spoken out about their experiences of sexual abuse while they were students.

38 Norfolk schools and university named in students' accounts of sex abuse

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Ella Wilkinson and Tom Thurlbourn and right: Andrea and Paul Taylor

Data

'We offered £20k over and still lost out': Frantic housing market revealed

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
The White Horse at Brancaster Staithe and Rocky Bottoms in West Runton have been praised by chef Galton Blackiston.

Food and Drink

Two Norfolk restaurants in top five 'secret' places to eat on English coast

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus