New level-crossing installed ahead of railway’s grand reopening

Noah Vickers

Published: 11:54 AM May 12, 2021   
The gates being replaced on Norwich Road.

The gates at the Norwich Road crossing were replaced on Sunday. - Credit: Submitted

New level crossing gates were installed by a heritage railway over the weekend, after the previous set had been damaged in a December crash incident.

On Sunday, the Mid-Norfolk Railway (MNR) replaced the gates with an identical set at its level-crossing on Norwich Street in Dereham.

An MNR spokesman said: "The railway is delighted to see the new level crossing gates installed at the Norwich Road crossing. The gates were made by craftsmen at our specialist contractors Northmark."

The spokesman added that the railway was pleased with Northmark’s “professionalism and craftsmanship” in restoring the gates. 

The railway, which runs from Dereham to Wymondham Abbey, recently announced that it is planning to reopen on Wednesday June 23, followed by a ‘Grand Reopening’ event on 26 And 27 June.

In the autumn, the railway will host the world-famous Flying Scotsman steam engine - its first visit to the MNR since 2017.

