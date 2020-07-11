New images of brightest comet for a decade over Norfolk

Picture of comet Neowise over Norfolk. PIC: David Bryant. Archant

An astronomer has caught new pictures of a dazzling comet streaking through the Norfolk sky.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Picture of comet Neowise over Norfolk. PIC: David Bryant. Picture of comet Neowise over Norfolk. PIC: David Bryant.

Comet Neowise is bright enough to be seen with the naked eye and has already been spotted over Norfolk.

Keen astronomer David Bryant had captured images of the comet near his home at Blofield Heath earlier this week but managed to catch it again in the early hours of Saturday morning (July 11).

He said: “I’ve been looking at comets for over sixty years and this is one of the top half-dozen.

“I was surprised and delighted that it survived its swing around the Sun and has grown such a long, beautiful tail.

“I dragged my wife out of bed to see it at 2am and she was amazed that it had so quickly become a naked eye object.”

The comet was discovered in March by the Neowise space telescope and reached its perihelion - the closest point in its orbit to the sun - on July 3.