Plans for 54 new homes on edge of town revealed
Fifty-four new homes on the outskirts of King's Lynn look set to get the go-ahead.
Outline permission to develop five acres of land off Grimston Road, near Knights Hill, was granted in 2018.
Now developer Clayland Estates has submitted detailed plans for the site.
A report to West Norfolk council's planning committee says the number of homes has been reduced from 60 to 54, with 11 of them affordable properties around a central green. They include two, three and four-bedroom houses and bungalows, along with one and two-bedroom flats.
Some 29 "representations" have been received from people living around the site. Concerns raised include increased traffic, pollution and homes being overlooked by the new properties.
One states: "We were promised bungalows behind out properties not houses and flats. This will cause overlooking and an invasion of privacy as the land rises significantly from the bungalows up to the houses."
Another adds: "Another development that will put even more pressure on the road infrastructure, schools, GP surgeries and the hospital."
The report to councillors says the scheme is a small part of the wider Knights Hill development, which will see up to 600 homes built to the north of Lynn, between Grimston Road and the A149.
Outline plans for a major development in the area were turned down by the council in March 2019, despite the fact the site had been allocated for housing in its own structure plan.
People in the Woottons feared the proposals would cause gridlock on Grimston Road and there were concerns the development would harm the historic setting of nearby Castle Rising.
But the developers appealed, triggering a four-day public inquiry in January 2020. In July, the secretary of state announced planning permission would be granted for the scheme.
The report to councillors recommends approval when the planning committee meets on Monday, April 12. It concludes: "The proposal shows a good mix of dwellings, incorporating the required amount of affordable units, pepper-potted across the site. The layout demonstrates that this number of dwellings can fit within the site without having a detrimental impact in respect of form and character or neighbour amenity. The design and appearance is sufficiently in keeping with surrounding development."