Plans for new homes in Norfolk village

Plans have been submitted for new homes in a mid Norfolk village.

Bescon has put in an an application to Breckland Council to develop a site of about an acre of farmland at Chapel Lane, Beeston, between Dereham and Swaffham.

In the plans, Icon Architectural - agent for the project - said: "It is considered the application will have important social implications whereby the delivery of up to 10 new dwellings will add to the viability and vitality of this established village.

"The application will have no major economic impacts but will contribute to maintaining the vitality of the Beeston and providing employment opportunities for the local building trades."

The site is outside the current area designated for development, but the applicant said there have been other recent approvals for housing nearby.

The Ploughshare pub has recently reopened in the village and a village shop and café are due to open there too.