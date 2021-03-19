News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Work on new homes at vacant town centre site set to start soon

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:41 AM March 19, 2021   
The former tool hire centre site in Lowestoft, which is set to be transformed into new homes.

The former tool hire centre site in Lowestoft, which is set to be transformed into new homes.

Work to transform a vacant town centre site with new homes will start later this year.

More than 30 affordable homes will be built on a brownfield site in Lowestoft, which had previously been used by a tool hire centre business.

The scheme for 31 flats was approved by East Suffolk councillors last September.

This week, Orwell Housing Association "secured the purchase of land in Lowestoft" for the development of 31 new, affordable rented flats. 

The scheme centres around “the demolition of existing commercial buildings and the construction of a residential development of 31, one bedroom flats over three/four storeys with undercroft parking and associated works” at the former JD Power Tools hire centre site on Alexandra Road in Lowestoft.

A spokesman for Orwell Housing said: "Orwell Housing Association has secured the purchase of land in Lowestoft with planning approval to build 31 new affordable rented flats with car parking.

"The flats, which are to be built in the Alexandra Road area, will provide much needed accommodation for local people in the heart of the town.

"The land which currently lies derelict, was the former site for Lowestoft Tool Hire, and will now be completely redeveloped.

"Work will begin later in the spring - great news for local people."

With Wellington Construction Ltd appointed by Orwell as their construction partner, work on site is due to start in the coming weeks.

With the scheme supported by funding from Homes England, Greg Dodds, assistant director of development and growth at Orwell Housing, said: “We’re really pleased to have the opportunity to develop this area of disused land into something of real benefit to local people, and of great value to the town.”

The site measures about 0.32 acres in size, of currently unallocated land, the former Tool Hire Centre has moved to another location in Lowestoft.

