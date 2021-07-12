News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New homes site in village sells for £2.2m

Chris Bishop

Published: 9:19 AM July 12, 2021   
Limagrain site at Docking

The site in the centre of Docking with outline planning permission for 30 new homes - Credit: Eagles In The Sky Photography

Plans for new homes in a Norfolk village have come a step closer after a former agricultural business site sold for £2.2m.

The four-acre site in Docking, near Heacham, which was formerly used as offices by agricultural seeds business Limagrain UK.

The land, off Station Road in the middle of the village, has outline planning permission for 30 properties.

It has been bought by Essex-based developer Elemento Group, which will be working with Flagship Homes to build the homes on the site.

“Being situated just five miles from Brancaster and six miles from Burnham Market, Docking is a prime residential village,” said Tom Corfield, partner at Arnolds Keys, which handled the sale.

"Being very central in the village, it will make the new homes very desirable – so it is no surprise that the site generated much interest, and has sold for such a good price.”

Heacham News

