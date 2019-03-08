Search

Sixteen new properties could replace former NHS care home

PUBLISHED: 14:56 15 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:10 15 April 2019

St Michael's Hospital, Aylsham. Photo: Antony Kelly

St Michael's Hospital, Aylsham. Photo: Antony Kelly

ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC © 2007

Sixteen new properties could be built on the site of a former NHS care home in Aylsham.

Developer Astris Homes is seeking permission to build on land adjacent to the Grade II listed St Michael's Hospital on Cawston Road.

But before work can begin, an existing disused care home on the site will have to be demolished.

Plans submitted to Broadland District Council claim the care home is overgrown with vegetation and negatively impacts the quality of the area.

Astris Homes is proposing to build five two bedroom and 10 three bedroom properties in place of the care home.

Their design will be influenced by the main hospital building, which was built in 1849 by William Donthorn and cost £7,500 at the time.

The hospital was originally built as a workhouse for up to 600 inmates. It was re-designated as a public assistance institution in 1930.

