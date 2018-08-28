Video

Time is running out for cat charity to find a new home

It has helped find loving homes for hundreds of cats over the past 20 years, but now the North Norfolk Cats Lifeline Trust is itself in need of a new home.

The charity, which was founded in 1999 by former opera singer and teacher Gay Rees, has to leave its centre in South Hollow, Sheringham, by April 30.

And the clock is running down in the search for a new premises, which trustee, Sandra Branch-Burbridge, said was proving more difficult than they had imagined.

Ms Branch-Burbridge said: “It’s very sad. It’s going to be a massive move and we haven’t got much time.

“We thought we had got some land but the day after we had a meeting with the solicitors the real estate agent said [the vendor] had pulled out of the sale, so we are still on the look out for a piece of land.

“About half an acre is what we need and we have got the funds to pay for it.”

Ms Branch-Burbridge said the trust had to move because it no longer had the legal right to stay at the site, which typically has 40-50 cats in residence and helps more than 100 each year.

She said the volunteer-run group was also hoping to source discounts on materials, or any other help anyone could offer for the move.

Ms Branch-Burbridge said: “We need as much help as we can possibly get.

“We would like to stay (in the Sheringham area) but we would be willing to move a bit further away if it was in the same part of the county.”

A committee took over running the charity after Mrs Rees died in 2017.

The trust shelters stray and abandoned cats, from where they are re-homed, or allowed to live out the remainder of their lives in peace.

The trust also helps cats other sanctuaries are reluctant to take on, including kittens living wild and semi-feral strays.

Cays are neutered, wormed, de-flead, and inoculated against cat flu and other diseases before they are re-homed.

Anyone who can help can call 01263 822560 or email secretary.nnclt@gmail.com.

More details about the trust and their cats in need of adoption can be found online at northnorfolkcats.co.uk/adoption

