Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Cat sanctuary team is feline good after new home is found

PUBLISHED: 16:18 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:18 31 January 2019

Trustee Sandra Branch-Burbridge of North Norfolk Cats Lifeline with cat Clarence. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Trustee Sandra Branch-Burbridge of North Norfolk Cats Lifeline with cat Clarence. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

The team at a cat sanctuary are purring with joy having secured an offer of a new venue.

Here we go!

But the North Norfolk Cats Lifeline Trust now has to battle through a mountain of paperwork before it can move ahead with plans to relocate to a plot of land next to the village hall in Antingham, near North Walsham.

The sanctuary, which has cared for and helped find homes for hundreds of cats over the past 20 years, was told it had to leave its home in South Hollow, Sheringham, by April 30.

Luckily an offer was made by the committee of Antingham Village Hall to lease land nearby its premises, which is pending planning approval.

Sandra Branch-Burbridge, cats trust trustee, said she was delighted the sanctuary now had somewhere to go.

(From left to right) Sandra Branch-Burbridge, Trustee, and Volunteers, Linda Bladwin, Louise Piper and Julia Teliatnikova at North Norfolk Cats Lifeline Sanctuary in Sheringham. Picture: Ella Wilkinson(From left to right) Sandra Branch-Burbridge, Trustee, and Volunteers, Linda Bladwin, Louise Piper and Julia Teliatnikova at North Norfolk Cats Lifeline Sanctuary in Sheringham. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Ms Branch-Burbridge said: “The lovely people at Antingham said they had a piece of land they were looking for someone to make use of.

“It was just a godsend. It also means we’ll have a village hall right next to us, so we should be able to use that for fundraising events.

“We all agreed that it seemed like the best and only option put forward to us, but it’s a bit of a logical nightmare at the moment because there’s so much red tape to deal with.”

MORE: Time is running out for cat charity to find a new home

Ms Branch-Burbridge said things would likely not be ready by the April 30 deadline, so the trust would have to foster out its resident cats for a short time as a stopgap measure.

Bernadette the cat. Picture: Ella WilkinsonBernadette the cat. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

She said: “We’ve had to put our rescue work on hold for the moment to make sure that we don’t have quite so many cats to foster out if we do have to go down that route.

“So we can’t actually take in any new cats at the moment unless it’s an absolute emergency. But people have come forward with offers to help us move, and we’re feeling a bit more optimistic that we can do it.”

The sanctuary typically has 40-50 cats in residence and helps more than 100 each year. The trust shelters stray and abandoned cats and finds them new homes, or lets them live out the remainder of their lives in peace.

Anyone who can help can call 01263 822560 or email secretary.nnclt@gmail.com.

Vesta the cat. Picture: Ella WilkinsonVesta the cat. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

More details about the trust and their cats in need of adoption can be found online at northnorfolkcats.co.uk/adoption.

Volunteer JuliaTeliatnikova with cat Vicky at North Norfolk Cats Lifeline Sanctuary in Sheringham. Picture: Ella WilkinsonVolunteer JuliaTeliatnikova with cat Vicky at North Norfolk Cats Lifeline Sanctuary in Sheringham. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Most Read

‘We’ve been paying someone else’s electricity bills for seven years’ - Restaurateur says row means she will have to move

Patricia Rodrigues owner of the Mondragone Italian restaurant in Brandon with electricity bills. Picture: Simon Parkin

Meet the millenials who work six-hour days and get unlimited holiday

The Farnell Clarke team who are able to work when and where they please Picture: PlainSpeakingAgency

‘Some days I literally couldn’t move’ - suffering mother’s despair after court hands her £1,100 fine

Donna Weight, from Lowestoft, has told of an ‘awful few years’ after being fined for breaching an abatement notice. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Region sees coldest night of 2019 with more snow expected

Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich this morning (Photo: Mathew Foulkes)

“Let us know you are safe” - family’s plea to UEA graduate and teacher turned fugitive

Angela Davey on her graduation day in 2003. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

New tenant announced in Castle Mall

PureGym is moving into Norwich's Castle Mall Picture: Archant.

‘We’ve been paying someone else’s electricity bills for seven years’ - Restaurateur says row means she will have to move

Patricia Rodrigues owner of the Mondragone Italian restaurant in Brandon with electricity bills. Picture: Simon Parkin

The village at war - astonishing letter to families reveals two years of false allegations and abuse to parish councillors and staff

Hoveton Parish Council chairman Martin Richmond. Photo: Simon Finlay

American diner set to replace Artorio’s at Norwich Riverside

Artorios in Norwich has closed Credit: Jessica Long

Transfer deadline day deals, rumours, sightings - we have it covered

Will Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber be a busy on transfer deadline day? Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists