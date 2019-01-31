Search

New groups give geople with disabilities a chance to get in the saddle

31 January, 2019 - 13:18
A youngster enjoys riding with the Riding for the Disabled Association. Picture: RDA

People with disabilities in north Norfolk will soon have the chance to try horse riding.

Two new Riding for the Disabled Association groups are being set up to provide therapy, achievement and enjoyment to people with disabilities.

The association’s new group in Worstead will be based at the Squirrelwood Equestrian Centre, and another group in Walsingham will be based at the North Norfolk Riding Centre.

Peter Tobitt, the association’s county chairman, said: “The two new groups are run by trustee boards and volunteers with a wealth of experience who are looking to expand the possibilities for their riders. I am confident that each group is now ideally placed to achieve this and help even more riders achieve their goals.”

For more information, call the Worstead group on 01263 577247 or the Walsingham group on 01263 740446.

