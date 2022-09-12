New group set up to improve town's events

Friends of Swaffham has been set up with the aim of organising more events in the town - Credit: Archant

A new group with the aim of organising an array of exciting events has been set up in Swaffham.

Friends of Swaffham was created by Rebecca Ward and Sue Allen, who had become frustrated at a perceived lack of events in the town.

The group launched successfully with an evening of live music in August, which drew of dozens of people to the Market Place.

And, with several more dates in the diary, it is hoped the project will be extended beyond an ongoing six-month trial.

Sue Allen, the group's treasurer, said: "We didn't think much went on during the Jubilee celebrations, but the live music event on the bandstand was quite well attended.

"We thought 'we could do more of that', and it snowballed from there. Instead of waiting until next year, we wanted to do things now."

Thus far, the committee has been "pleasantly surprised" by the local interest.

Friends of Swaffham already has 500 members, who are encouraged to submit their own ideas for future events.

Steve Allen, the group's chairman, said: "The aim was to get the public involved in organising things.

"It was a forum to generate ideas and, fortunately, the first event turned out quite successfully."

As it stands, the group's activities are entirely self-funded, meaning it has been necessary to find ways of generating income - including through auctions, car boot sales and a skydive.

"We've had to start from nothing," added Mrs Ward.

"We've raised the money to pay for everything like flyers, signs, hi-vis jackets, and the hire fees for the bands."

Next on the agenda for Friends of Swaffham is another live music event starring Queen tribute act, Hammer to Fall, on October 15.

A similar evening of music which had been scheduled for September 17 has been cancelled following the Queen's death.

"Obviously, the more we raise, the better the events we can put on," said Mrs Allen.

"It's going to be a real eclectic mix. We just want to try and do something for everybody.

"It has been a bad year for Swaffham in terms of visitors. The town has been very quiet, so you've got to do something that tempts people to come in."

To get involved, email friendsofswaffham@gmail.com or call Tutankhamun's Emporium on 01760 751592.