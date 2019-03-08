Brand new gin launching on the Norfolk coast this weekend

Cromer Carnival Gin Picture: Dave Hubba Roberts Archant

The spirit has been crafted to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Cromer Carnival.

Luke Evans, Laurence Conisbee and Tony Shipp with the Cromer Carnival Gin Picture: Andreas Yiasimi Luke Evans, Laurence Conisbee and Tony Shipp with the Cromer Carnival Gin Picture: Andreas Yiasimi

Norfolk is increasingly becoming known for its exceptional array of spirits - in particular gin.

And it's this juniper-based tipple that's going to be at the heart of celebrations during a popular event on the north Norfolk coast this summer.

Whard Distillery will, for the 50th anniversary of Cromer Carnival, be selling a special edition Cromer Carnival Gin.

Produced in small batches by former local lad Laurence Conisbe, the gin pays tribute to all that's great about the seaside town and its annual carnival, and, priced at £30 per 50cl bottle, all profits will go to hte CVEO.

Laurence said: "Having grown up in Cromer I have fond memories of joining in with the carnival fun. Whatever the weather, it's what summer in Cromer is all about, and it's incredible how it is all made possible by a dedicated team of volunteers.

"Its 50th Anniversary not only gave me the perfect excuse to create a special gin for my hometown, but also to say thank you to the team for the thousands of memories they have created for visitors and locals alike.

"With its bright orange berries adorning the Cromer cliff tops, crafting a gin with Sea Buckthorn was an obvious choice. Its sweet, tangy notes compliment the juniper superbly, whilst the coriander and sweet orange peel bring crisp citrus flavours. Ling heather and Angelica root give warming notes of liquorice and pine. With all profits from the gin sales going to the CVEO we hope it will raise a few pounds to

support such a wonderful event."

Carnival chairman Tony Shipp said: "I am delighted that Laurence has made the Cromer Carnival Gin as part of the celebrations for our 50th Anniversary and thank him and his colleagues at Wharf Distillery for considering us on this special occasion.

"The gin contains flavours from plants found along the North Norfolk coastline and in

particular Cromer. I am sure the gin contains all those special and exciting ingredients to compliment this year's carnival week programme."

Carnival committee member Luke Evans, who runs the carnival bar, added: "With this year marking the 50th anniversary of Cromer Carnival I had been trying to think of something extra special to mark the occasion and when we received an email from Laurence offering his services to distill the Carnival a special gin I knew it was something we had to do.

"After several conversations, Laurence produced a sample batch which has gone down amazingly well with everybody who has tried it. So much so I have had several pre-orders.

"Cromer Gin will be the star of the show at the Carnival's first gin evening. I would like to thank the town and visitors to the carnival for their continued support. Also to all the volunteers and committee members who make the carnival and its associated events possible every year."

The gin's bottle is adorned with nostalgic, nature-inspired artwork by Printer Johnson who has a studio in Norwich. it will be available to buy at The Rock Shop Bistro in Cromer from Friday, August 2, at the carnival from August 17 to 23, and online here.

