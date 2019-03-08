The new river cruise that’s perfect for gin lovers

Gin lovers will be in for a treat as a new gin and soul river cruise is held this summer. Picture: Magnus PR Archant

If you like your music with soul, or you enjoy a tipple or two, then a brand new event could be just for you.

Lowestoft-based marketing, events and promotions agency, Magnus PR, is showcasing a unique event this summer – as a Gin and Soul river cruise takes centre stage.

Teaming up with Jojos kitchen and bar in Lowestoft, the event includes a three hour evening cruise leaving Oulton Broad on Saturday, August 3

Ann-Marie Doggett, owner of Magnus PR, said: “If you like soul music, gin, glamour, sunsets and cruising, then the Gin and Soul cruise is for you!”

The River Princess will depart from Waveney River Tours in Oulton Broad on August 3, with the event including a three hour evening cruise, music by soul DJ Richard Routledge, a Gin Mini masterclass including a taster session, a complimentary Gin and Tonic, canapes provided by Jojo’s Bar & Kitchen and a prize draw. Dress code for this event is smart/casual.

Tickets are on sale now, and selling fast, so book your places quickly. Tickets, to stictly over 18s only, cost £45 per person and are available from Jojos on the Triangle Market in Lowestoft, What Is Hip on Gorleston High Street, or via www.magnuspr.co.uk

