New gardener at popular city attraction

A new gardener has been appointed to care for a popular and historic garden.

Sam Garland has been made head gardener for Norwich's Bishop's House Garden, chosen by the Bishop of Norwich.

He will replace Simon Gaches who is the new head gardener at Somerleyton Hall near Lowestoft.

Mr Garland said: "I look forward to working in such a unique and varied garden, getting to know the other staff and volunteers, and working with the Bishop of Norwich to initiate horticultural practices that raise the garden's environmental credentials and make the garden a beacon of success for environmentally led horticulture."

He will move from the Royal Horticultural Society Garden Wisley in Surrey and has previously worked at Norfolk's Swannington Manor.

