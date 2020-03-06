Search

Advanced search

New barrier will protect hundreds of homes from flooding

PUBLISHED: 11:25 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:32 06 March 2020

An artists impression of what the barrier will look like. Picture: Environment Agency

An artists impression of what the barrier will look like. Picture: Environment Agency

Archant

A new flood barrier will be used to help protect a nearby village from flooding.

Picture from last month shows receding flood waters revealed a number of abandoned cars beside the Wash Road at Welney. Picture: Chris BishopPicture from last month shows receding flood waters revealed a number of abandoned cars beside the Wash Road at Welney. Picture: Chris Bishop

The Environment Agency (EA) is preparing to put in place a new removable flood barrier on the Welney Wash Road.

The road, which is susceptible to flooding during the winter months, historically has a temporary flood barrier of large sand bags put across it when the Washes is flooded.

But a new barrier, which will be used on the Welney Wash Road where it meets the middle barrier bank, is said to be more robust and will prevent any water spilling from the Ouse Washes flood storage reservoir to the Welney village.

Nicola Oldfield, project lead, said: "This is a really vital part of our long-term investment in refurbishing and maintaining the Ouse Washes flood storage reservoir and protecting surrounding properties.

"To accommodate this barrier preparatory work needs to be carried out over a 14 week period in 2021 which will involve the temporary closure of Welney Wash Road.

You may also want to watch:

"We appreciate that closing the Welney Wash Road will have considerable impact on the local community.

"We want to reduce that impact as much as possible by working with residents and businesses to identify the most appropriate time of year to close the road for the construction works."

Construction is expected to take around 14 weeks and the road will be closed between six to eight weeks to put a concrete slab across it.

In a statement the EA said: "There are times of the year when construction cannot go ahead, due to birds overwintering and nesting on the Washes between November and July, therefore the working window is from July to October each year.

"The Environment Agency continually engages with Natural England, and we are liaising with them to explore the potential to extend this window for the barrier foundation works."

Before deciding what period would be best to carry out the work, the EA want to hear from the local community about their opinions on the timings of the road closure.

An online survey will be available for comments on Thursday, March 12 and there will be a public drop-in on March 18 from 3.30 to 7.30pm at the William Marshall Centre in Welney.

Most Read

First coronavirus cases confirmed in East of England

A picture taken from a coronavirus pod in the Norfolk region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Two crashes caused rush hour delays for motorists on the A47

The crash on the A47 at Honingham. Photo: Thomas Middleton

Body of woman in 20s found

Nightingale Road, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google Maps

Pub to hold fundraiser in aid of daughter of 25-year-old who died on the A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Rush hour ‘carnage’ following lane closure on A47

Traffic built up following an incident on the A47 at Thickthorn. Picture: Sophie Kendall

Most Read

First coronavirus cases confirmed in East of England

A picture taken from a coronavirus pod in the Norfolk region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Couple selling £240,000 fishery with four lakes in idyllic wildlife haven

Fen Lakes fishery is coming up at auction. Pic: submitted

Man tries to find ex-girlfriend to leave her his life savings

Sid Johnson is looking for Lilias Morgan, who he met in the late 60s. Picture: Aberdeen Evening Express

Two women killed in A47 crash named

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

First coronavirus cases confirmed in East of England

A picture taken from a coronavirus pod in the Norfolk region. Picture: Chris Bishop

A47 closed after crash between lorry, tanker and car

Norfolk police were called to reports of a collision at Little Fransham at 10.45am on Friday, March 6. Picture: Google Maps

‘We are watching the news. It is very serious’ - City ace Tettey on coronavirus threat

Norwich City midfielder Alex Tettey has spoken about the potential impact of the coronavirus on football Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Man arrested at airport in connection with Norfolk rape investigation

Stansted Airport. Picture: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORT

Four schools retain good rating after Ofsted inspections

Garvestone Primary School, Beeston Primary School, Kings Park Infant School and Grove House Infant and Nursery, all based in and around Dereham, received good ratings after visits from Ofsted inspectors in January. Picture: ANDREW A BARRETT
Drive 24