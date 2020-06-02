Green light for new flats above vacant town centre store

The Money Shop in Lowestoft closed its doors on May 31, 2019. Pictures: Mick Howes Archant

New flats are set to be created above a vacant store in a prominent town centre location.

The current storage base above the vacant shop unit, which is set to be turned into flats. Picture: Google Images The current storage base above the vacant shop unit, which is set to be turned into flats. Picture: Google Images

Plans have been given the go-ahead to create four self contained flats above the former Money Shop in Lowestoft, which closed a year ago and has been vacant ever since.

A scheme centring around “change of use of first and second floors from storage to four self contained flats with new entrance from London Road North” in Lowestoft town centre was lodged with East Suffolk Council in April.

Plans were approved by the council under delegated powers last week.

The change of use plans will see two, two-bedroom flats and two studio flats created above the former store site at 64 London Road North, Lowestoft.

The scheme submitted by ARCA Designs on behalf of the applicant Gary Schwartz stated: “The proposal relates to change of use of upper floors from storage ancillary to 66-76 retail unit, that is set to close to four self-contained residential units.

“The property is well located within the prime retail pitch.”

In recommending approval with the “application permitted”, the delegated officer report states: “The site comprises of a three storey building, mid terrace, with retail at ground floor and storage space at the first and second floors.

“Planning permission is sought for the change of use of first and second floors from retail storage to four self contained flats with new entrance from London Road North.

“The principle of the proposed change of use is considered acceptable, as are the impacts on the Conservation Area, amenity of neighbouring land users, flood risk and highway.”

With a “new entrance from London Road North” also proposed, and the vacant shop retail unit remaining available, it adds: “The site is located within a row of retail units.

“The proposed introduction of first and second floor residential accomodation is not considered to have an adverse impact on the amenity of neighbouring land users.”

With no objections to the scheme, the application was approved with conditions.

It concludes: “The principle and detail of the development is considered to be acceptable and in compliance with relevant development plan policies.”