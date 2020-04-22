Search

Advanced search

Flat could be created above historic town centre store

PUBLISHED: 11:52 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:52 22 April 2020

Plans have been lodged to create a two-storey, two-bedroom flat above the Grade II-listed Mumfords shop in High Street, Southwold. Picture: Google Images

Plans have been lodged to create a two-storey, two-bedroom flat above the Grade II-listed Mumfords shop in High Street, Southwold. Picture: Google Images

Archant

A new flat could be unveiled above a historic town centre shop, provided plans get the go-ahead.

Plans have been lodged to create a two-storey, two-bedroom flat above the Grade II-listed Mumfords shop in High Street, Southwold.

A “listed building consent” scheme has been submitted to East Suffolk Council for a “proposed change of use for the top two floors of current retail premises to convert them into a two bedroom, two storey flat” on High Street in Southwold town centre.

The change of use plans which centre around the proposed change of use for the top two floors of the listed retail premises have been lodged by Amelia Chadd.

You may also want to watch:

It is currently “awaiting decision” by East Suffolk Council.

A design and access statement states: “Mumfords shop is a Grade II listed shop dating from 1830.

“It is proposed to divide the building into two parts, keeping the ground floor unchanged as a longstanding hardware shop but to develop the top two floors to create a two bedroom flat.

“The top two floors of Mumfords were residential as recently as the mid 20th century and it is proposed to return this space to the purpose for which it was originally designed.”

It adds: “The front of the building will remain unaltered and the changes will not affect the appearance of the building seen from the iconic Southwold streetscape.

“The finished project will be fit for purpose as a 20th century dwelling but will be firmly rooted in the history of this building and this high street.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Shocking inspection uncovers hidden abuse at care home

Heathers care home in Pollard Street, near Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Google StreetView

Search for missing woman Chelsie Dack called off as police suspect she entered the water

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Search for missing Chelsie Dack continues amid growing concern

Chelsie Dack is still missing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

How you can see a bright trail of satellites in the night sky tonight

Radio telescopes and the Milky Way at night

Why are fuel prices 23p a litre cheaper in Norwich than in other parts of Norfolk?

With the price of petrol and diesel tumbling to almost £1 per litre for the first time in years, some petrol stations in Norfolk are still charging above the national average. Picture: Lewis Whyld/PA Wire

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

How you can see a bright trail of satellites in the night sky tonight

Radio telescopes and the Milky Way at night

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Senior ambulance trust manager dies after contracting coronavirus

East of England Ambulance Trust leading operations manager Barry England has died after contracting coronavirus. Photo: EEAST

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Search for missing woman Chelsie Dack called off as police suspect she entered the water

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Man’s body recovered from river

A man's body was found in the river at Diss. Pic: Google Street View

Firm accused of putting ‘profits before people’ as 100 contractors brought onto site

The BWSC power plant at Snetterton reportedly brought 100 contractors onto site. Picture: GoogleMaps

Death of man in bath raises concerns other patients are at risk

Darren King drowned in the bath following a seizure last year. Photo: Gavin King.

Donations from all over the world in memory of Norfolk teenager

People from all over the world have been raising money in memory of Emily Owen from Shouldham. Picture: Annabel Owen
Drive 24