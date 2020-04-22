Flat could be created above historic town centre store

A new flat could be unveiled above a historic town centre shop, provided plans get the go-ahead.

Plans have been lodged to create a two-storey, two-bedroom flat above the Grade II-listed Mumfords shop in High Street, Southwold.

A “listed building consent” scheme has been submitted to East Suffolk Council for a “proposed change of use for the top two floors of current retail premises to convert them into a two bedroom, two storey flat” on High Street in Southwold town centre.

The change of use plans which centre around the proposed change of use for the top two floors of the listed retail premises have been lodged by Amelia Chadd.

It is currently “awaiting decision” by East Suffolk Council.

A design and access statement states: “Mumfords shop is a Grade II listed shop dating from 1830.

“It is proposed to divide the building into two parts, keeping the ground floor unchanged as a longstanding hardware shop but to develop the top two floors to create a two bedroom flat.

“The top two floors of Mumfords were residential as recently as the mid 20th century and it is proposed to return this space to the purpose for which it was originally designed.”

It adds: “The front of the building will remain unaltered and the changes will not affect the appearance of the building seen from the iconic Southwold streetscape.

“The finished project will be fit for purpose as a 20th century dwelling but will be firmly rooted in the history of this building and this high street.”