Work lasting 12 weeks aimed at improving fish passage along river

Published: 4:36 PM December 29, 2020

The Little Ouse River at Brandon - Credit: Archant

A scheme lasting 12 weeks is set to improve fish passage along one of the region's rivers.

The Environment Agency will begin work on its latest fish pass at Brandon Staunch during the first week of January 2021.

The Environment Agency is set to create a fish pass at Brandon Staunch - Credit: John Kennedy

The project is part of the Brecks Fen Edge and Rivers (BFER) Landscape Partnership Scheme, aimed at delivering a programme of work to better understand, reveal and celebrate the Brecks, while raising awareness of water resource issues.

It is also intended to improve water habitats and boost recreation within the river corridor.

The Environment Agency is set to create a fish pass at Brandon Staunch - Credit: John Kennedy

Funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund, Brandon Staunch fish pass is being built to improve fish passage on the Little Ouse River for both migratory species and coarse species, connecting them to important habitats.

During the work, the foot bridge over the sluice may occasionally be shut, in which case footpath diversions will be in place. Water levels upstream may also vary.

The Little Ouse River at Brandon - Credit: Archant

To find out more about the BFER, visit the Brecks website.