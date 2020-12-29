Work lasting 12 weeks aimed at improving fish passage along river
A scheme lasting 12 weeks is set to improve fish passage along one of the region's rivers.
The Environment Agency will begin work on its latest fish pass at Brandon Staunch during the first week of January 2021.
The project is part of the Brecks Fen Edge and Rivers (BFER) Landscape Partnership Scheme, aimed at delivering a programme of work to better understand, reveal and celebrate the Brecks, while raising awareness of water resource issues.
It is also intended to improve water habitats and boost recreation within the river corridor.
Funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund, Brandon Staunch fish pass is being built to improve fish passage on the Little Ouse River for both migratory species and coarse species, connecting them to important habitats.
During the work, the foot bridge over the sluice may occasionally be shut, in which case footpath diversions will be in place. Water levels upstream may also vary.
To find out more about the BFER, visit the Brecks website.
