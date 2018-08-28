A new plaice for fish and chips is coming to Norwich

A new fish and chips shop is to open on Magdalen Street in Norwich

A butcher shop in Norwich is to make way for a new fish and chip shop after permission was granted by council officers.

The former Norwich Halal Butcher, which is to be turned into a fish and chip shop. Picture: Google The former Norwich Halal Butcher, which is to be turned into a fish and chip shop. Picture: Google

The new café and takeaway will be in the former Norwich Halal Butcher on Magdalen Street, with the decision to give it the green light made by officers at Norwich City Council on delegated authority.

The application was submitted in September on behalf of Babrul Matin, of a London-based company called Properteers Ltd, with the takeaway proposed to employ three full-time members of staff and two part-time.

It is proposed the takeaway, which will also operate as a café, will open seven days a week, from 10am until 11pm.

However, it will not be permitted to open until a ventilation system has been installed.

Stephen Little, the city council case officer who dealt with the application, said the new use would “maintain the vitality of the street”.