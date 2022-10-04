New film showcases work of Norfolk charity

No Straight Lines is a new film showcasing the work of Norfolk charity The Papillon Project - Credit: Louis Johnson

A new film has been created to highlight the work of an educational charity in the county's schools.

No Straight Lines, directed and produced by Louis Johnson, highlights the efforts of The Papillon Project across Norfolk.

The charity was launched back in 2019 with the aim of promoting sustainable living and environmental awareness among young people.

It now works with more than a quarter of Norfolk's secondary schools, including pupil referral units.

Shot at five schools last year, No Straight Lines is a collection of thoughts, feelings and experiences from staff and students involved in allotment projects.

It highlights the importance of showing teenagers an opportunity to see where their food comes from and how it can be grown in a sustainable way.

Some of the staff and students who featured in No Straight Lines, a new film about Norfolk charity The Papillon Project - Credit: Louis Johnson

The film was initially due to be premiered in Fakenham at Greenbuild Live last month, but the event was cancelled following the Queen's death.

To watch No Straight Lines or find out more about the Papillon Project, visit thepapillonproject.com.