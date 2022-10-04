News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

New film showcases work of Norfolk charity

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 4:09 PM October 4, 2022
No Straight Lines is a new film showcasing the work of Norfolk charity The Papillon Project

No Straight Lines is a new film showcasing the work of Norfolk charity The Papillon Project - Credit: Louis Johnson

A new film has been created to highlight the work of an educational charity in the county's schools.

No Straight Lines, directed and produced by Louis Johnson, highlights the efforts of The Papillon Project across Norfolk. 

The charity was launched back in 2019 with the aim of promoting sustainable living and environmental awareness among young people.

It now works with more than a quarter of Norfolk's secondary schools, including pupil referral units.

Shot at five schools last year, No Straight Lines is a collection of thoughts, feelings and experiences from staff and students involved in allotment projects. 

It highlights the importance of showing teenagers an opportunity to see where their food comes from and how it can be grown in a sustainable way.

Some of the staff and students who featured in No Straight Lines, a new film about Norfolk charity The Papillon Project 

Some of the staff and students who featured in No Straight Lines, a new film about Norfolk charity The Papillon Project - Credit: Louis Johnson

The film was initially due to be premiered in Fakenham at Greenbuild Live last month, but the event was cancelled following the Queen's death. 

To watch No Straight Lines or find out more about the Papillon Project, visit thepapillonproject.com.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Lee Curtis

Norfolk Live News

Body found in search for missing 37-year-old man

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
WAW Diamond Road venue

Norwich Live News

Man in his 50s dies at charity boxing match in Norwich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Bus gate camera

Green light for new cameras to fine law-breaking Norfolk drivers

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Matt Hagon, left, and Jerram Garrett, CA Seafoods management team

Former pub to reopen as seafood restaurant

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon