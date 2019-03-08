Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'Tipping point' warning as figures reveal surge in blazes for Norfolk's firefighters

PUBLISHED: 11:15 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:58 14 August 2019

Firefighters tackle a house fire at a home in Mousehold Lane in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Firefighters tackle a house fire at a home in Mousehold Lane in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Archant

Norfolk's firefighters tackled their highest number of blazes in almost a decade in 2018/19, new figures have revealed.

And members of the fire brigades union warn a 'tipping point' has been reached - calling on the government to stump up extra cash to cope with rising demand.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue was called out to 2,605 fires in 2018/19 - the highest number since 2011/12. That was an increase of 19pc compared to the previous 12 months, when 2,184 were reported.

Last summer's tinderbox dry conditions, which led to a surge in wildfires contributed to the increase, but there was also a slight rise in the number of house fires from 456 to 467 - in which three people died.

The overall number of call-outs for the service, recently rated as requiring improvement by inspectors, increased to 7,639 from 7,431 in 2017/18.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk's chief fire officer Stuart Ruff said: "Last summer's wildfires account for the increase in the number of fires and call-outs in Norfolk in 2018/19.

"We did also see an increase in deliberate fires, in part due to fires started without malicious intent, such as barbecues and bonfires, but which became out of control due to the hot weather.

"We are extremely proud of how our service rose to the challenges placed on it last summer and are grateful to all staff and to the employers of our on-call firefighters who allowed them to work for us tackling incidents across the county."

Alan Jaye, chairman of the Norfolk branch of the Fire Brigades Union, said the figures "busted the myth" the fire service is less busy than it used to be.

He said the fire service nationally had seen funding of cuts of 30pc under the government's austerity programme and said: "This has to stop. Funding for the service must now be increased alongside that announced for the police.

"We must also note that along with increased incidents we have increased attendance times. In a fire incident every second counts and only increased funding will reverse this trend. Whilst Norfolk has managed it still requires significant investment in the frontline."

In Suffolk, where a controversial policy change means crews of three firefighters are being sent to incidents, there were 1,937 fires in 2018/19 - the highest number since 2013-14 and an increase of 17pc on 2017/18.

Most Read

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

‘It’s time to let go’ Much loved bakery up for sale after 34 years on high street

Mervyn Ayers of Merv's Hot Bread Kítćhén in Wymondham is hoping to sell up and retire now he's turned 60. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

‘We don’t know if he will recover’ - man left paralysed after A47 crash with horsebox

Two women had to be cut from a car after it was hit by a horsebox on the A47. Picture: Adrian Snowling

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Most Read

National retailer opens first Norfolk store

VPZ has opened its first Norfolk store on Dereham High Street. Picture: Ian Burt

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Main route into Norwich closed as van fire causes ‘thick smoke’

Smoke on St Stephens Road in Norwich following a van fire. Picture submitted.

Inquest opens into death of property developer

Mr Paul Garner. Photo: submitted by Mark Garner

Chance of power cuts and flooding as Norfolk issued with weather warning

Norfolk has been issued with a weather warning for thunderstorms. Photo: Liam Ayers

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Norfolk B&B named among best in country

Mike and Alison Thomas who run The Old Bakery B&B and quilting retreat. Photo: Mike Thomas

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

Food banks plead for donations in bid to beat children’s holiday hunger

More than 80,000 items have been donated to a food bank appeal to stop children in Norfolk and Suffolk from going hungry this summer. Pictured, a food bank at North Denes Primary School, in Great Yarnouth. Photo: Archant

Boy, 16, among four arrested after ‘large quantity’ of drugs seized in Norwich raid

Riverside Road in Norwich. Pic: Google Street View.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists