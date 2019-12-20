Search

More details revealed for amazing light festival in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 11:04 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:04 20 December 2019

A Valentine�s Parade from Norwich Cathedral to the Foum will feature lumidogs - pampered pooches with light up costumes. Picture: Norwich BID

Archant

More details have been released about a new festival that will transform the city centre into a feast of lights and colour.

Love Light Norwich Festival will take place 13 - 15 February next year. Picture: Jean Claude ChaudyLove Light Norwich Festival will take place 13 - 15 February next year. Picture: Jean Claude Chaudy

For three days over the Valentine's weekend Norwich will host the first Love Light Norwich festival.

The light festival, which has a theme of love and belonging, will see a series of events sweep over the city's iconic spots in the evenings and is free to attend.

Norwich Market will become Norwich Night Market on Valentine’s Eve. Picture: Nunzio PrennaNorwich Market will become Norwich Night Market on Valentine’s Eve. Picture: Nunzio Prenna

The line up includes Melbourne-based artists Projection Teknik who will transform the cathedral with an atmospheric projection installation and acclaimed Argentinian flamengo and fire production Amor will be staged on the city's streets by French pyrotechnic street theatre performers Cie Bilbobasso.

Dog-lovers can join a parade on February 14 from the Cathedral to the Forum accompanied by Lumidogs - pampered pooches with light up costumes - and a lantern procession.

The event will see French pyrotechnic street theatre performers bring their acclaimed production Amor to Norwich. Picture: Simon Finlay PhotographyThe event will see French pyrotechnic street theatre performers bring their acclaimed production Amor to Norwich. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

Loneliness will also be tackled in a series of Love Light Labs, which aims to power social change.

Elsewhere in the centre, there will be a host of sculptural illuminated towers of haloes soundtracked to music by inventor and artists Michael Davis.

And for one night only on February 14 the market will become Norwich night market, opening in the evening for late night snacks.

The festival has been inspired by the Victorian period during which Norwich would celebrate Valentine's day as much as Christmas with shop windows filled with trinkets and gifts for loved ones.

Love Light Norwich Festival artistic director Alex Rinsler said: "It is fantastic that Love Light Norwich will launch in February, with support of public funding from Arts Council England. The Valentine's weekend can be a time when people feel isolated, as well as in love. We want to create an event that will welcome everyone and speak to Norwich's unique heritage and unparalleled architectural richness".

The event is presented by Norwich Business Improvement District, curated by creative producer and artist Alex Rinsler, supported using public funding by Arts Council England and sponsored by Norwich City Council, Norfolk County Council, The Forum Trust and Aviva.

Love Light Norwich takes place 13 - 15 February in the evenings.

For more information www.lovelightnorwich.co.uk

