Search

Advanced search

New events programme aims to keep older people ‘fit and well’

PUBLISHED: 14:02 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:03 22 November 2018

A Sheringham-based charity which promotes wellbeing and friendship for people of all ages is starting a new programme of activities including walking football, water polo, tai chi, soft tennis, short-mat bowls, adaptive golf and badminton.

Excel 2000 is launching its ‘Fit for Life’ activity programme to mark its 25th anniversary, with the aim of encouraging older people to stay fit and well.

Penny Bevan Jones, the charity’s founder, said: “Excel are also keen to hear from local people about what other types of activities they would like to see on offer and try; and the charity is also looking for keen volunteers who might like to try learning a coaching skill, or who could help encourage and motivate people in other ways such as through becoming a local health befriender.”

The programme is to be launched by Excel’s founder, Bob Laventure.

For more information call 01263 825670 or email mail@excel2000.plus.com

Most Read

Video Fifth person stabbed in Norwich in two weeks

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture Archant.

Mystery surrounds death of four foxes found laid nose to tail by road

The four foxes found dead at the side of the road in Brandon. Picture: Richard Kemp

Mother left ‘too scared to be at home’ after car having tyres slashed

Jasmin Barber and her husband were shocked when the police did not come out to reports of their vandalised cars. Photo: Jasmine Barber

Canaries legend says father is being ‘eaten alive by dementia’ as he accuses union boss of failing families

Chris Sutton. Photo: C1 Photography

Video Everything you need to know ahead of Norwich Traditional Christmas Market

Christmas Market Credit: Getty Images

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Fifth person stabbed in Norwich in two weeks

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture Archant.

Mother left ‘too scared to be at home’ after car having tyres slashed

Jasmin Barber and her husband were shocked when the police did not come out to reports of their vandalised cars. Photo: Jasmine Barber

Video You can now get takeaway Christmas dinners in Norwich

Matthew Kemp, owner of Urban Munch Credit: Louisa Baldwin

‘It wasn’t me’ - Les Dennis denies being responsible for Norwich graffiti

Les Dennis graffiti on the side of a building in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture Amber Clarke.

Mystery surrounds death of four foxes found laid nose to tail by road

The four foxes found dead at the side of the road in Brandon. Picture: Richard Kemp
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast