New events programme aims to keep older people ‘fit and well’

A Sheringham-based charity which promotes wellbeing and friendship for people of all ages is starting a new programme of activities including walking football, water polo, tai chi, soft tennis, short-mat bowls, adaptive golf and badminton.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Excel 2000 is launching its ‘Fit for Life’ activity programme to mark its 25th anniversary, with the aim of encouraging older people to stay fit and well.

Penny Bevan Jones, the charity’s founder, said: “Excel are also keen to hear from local people about what other types of activities they would like to see on offer and try; and the charity is also looking for keen volunteers who might like to try learning a coaching skill, or who could help encourage and motivate people in other ways such as through becoming a local health befriender.”

The programme is to be launched by Excel’s founder, Bob Laventure.

For more information call 01263 825670 or email mail@excel2000.plus.com