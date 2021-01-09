Plans lodged for energy park which could create 300 jobs

Published: 2:12 PM January 9, 2021

Plans for a new business park in Wymondham with the potential to create more than 300 new jobs have been formally lodged.

In August, the Goff Group unveiled plans for what it will call the Norwich Energy Innovation Park - an industrial development of Stanfield Road, close to its existing base.

These plans have now been fully submitted to South Norfolk Council, following a public consultation held across the autumn.

If approved, the scheme would see an 11-acre plot of land west of Stanfield Road already owned by Goff Petroleum developed to include workshops. offices and other communal working areas.

Speaking previously, William Goff said: “This development marks a significant step forward in the company’s ongoing plans to diversify the business and continue the drive towards more sustainable growth.

"The new Norwich Energy Innovation Park is located just over a mile from the hugely successful Hethel Innovation Centre and will provide much needed grow-on space for ambitious businesses and new ventures. This really is a huge investment in the potential of Norfolk as a business centre as well as for our business.”

Goff Petroleum took over the former BP site in Hethel at the turn of the century and the new development will also see the construction of a new 1,177 car park from the company's employees and solar panels included on-site.

It will also include café facilities, a social hub space and a second, 269 space car park to serve other occupants of the park.

While design work for the development has been carried out over 18 months, a range of adaptations has been made as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic - including the separation of exit and entrance doors, pavements wide enough to allow for social distancing and the reduction in the amount of office space.

The development, should it be approved, would become part of the Norwich to Cambridge Tech Corridor, a cluster of technological businesses and employment sites located on the route between Norwich and Cambridge and spearheaded by the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership.

South Norfolk Council will consider the application in due course.



